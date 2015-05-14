Carpenter’s blast lifts Cardinals past Indians

CLEVELAND -- That’s one way to come out of a mini-slump. After striking out five times in his previous six at-bats, including three strikeouts in his first three at-bats Thursday at Progressive Field, Matt Carpenter belted a two-run home run in the eighth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

“I was not happy with the way my day was going,” said Carpenter, who got the biggest of the Cardinals’ seven hits after center fielder Peter Bourjos drew a one-out walk.

“He (Bourjos) really had a good at-bat and it kind of rejuvenated me. I knew I needed to follow with a good at-bat,” said Carpenter, whose home run snapped a streak of 17 innings without a run by the Cardinals, who still won two of three games in Cleveland.

Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer pitched seven scoreless innings and started the eighth inning by retiring shortstop Pete Kozma on a flyout to left. Center fielder Bourjos drew a walk, and Cleveland manager Terry Francona went to his bullpen.

Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski (1-1), a former Cardinal, was brought in to face left-handed-hitting third baseman Carpenter. Carpenter, who is hitting .314 vs. left-handers this season, pounded a 2-1 pitch over the wall in center field for his sixth home run -- a two-run blast that gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

“Carp really got into it, and he had to because the wind was really blowing in,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said.

“To tell you the truth,” Carpenter said, “I thought I hit it way out, but then I saw what the wind was doing and saw (center fielder Michael) Bourn had a play on it, and he didn’t miss it by much.”

The home run was the first allowed by Rzepczynski to a left-handed hitter since June 12, 2012, when he gave up one to Adam Dunn while he was pitching for the Cardinals.

“That’s the straightest ball I’ve thrown in a long time,” Rzepczynski said. “It’s frustrating. I face one hitter, give up a home run, and we lose the game.”

Left-hander Kevin Siegrist (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings on one hit to get the win. Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up his 12th save.

Cleveland’s only run came on a solo home run by left fielder Michael Brantley off right-hander Michael Wacha in the sixth inning.

Less than 24 hours after right-hander Corey Kluber struck out 18 in eight innings in a 2-0 win, Bauer struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings in his first career appearance vs. St. Louis. He gave up one run on four hits and three walks. Bauer struck out each St. Louis starter at least once, with the exception of designated hitter Matt Holliday and second baseman Kolten Wong.

“He throws 95 (mph), with a sharp hook and good sink. You mix it all together and you’re going to have success,” Matheny said.

The Indians made Wacha work hard right out of the gate. Second baseman Jason Kipnis, leading off the bottom of the first, ended a 12-pitch battle with Wacha by lining a double into the right-field corner. Kipnis was left stranded, but the Indians sent five men to the plate and forced Wacha to throw 35 pitches.

“We were 10 pitches away from taking him out in the first inning,” Matheny said.

Wacha pitched five innings, throwing 105 pitches and giving up one run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

“We had some chances early but couldn’t do anything with them,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “At least we got (Wacha‘s) pitch count up. Then Brantley hits one out and we thought we could make it stand, but it didn’t work out.”

NOTES: The Cardinals placed OF Jon Jay on the disabled list, retroactive to May 10, with left wrist tendinitis. To replace Jay on the roster, the Cardinals recalled INF Xavier Scruggs from Triple-A Memphis. ... Cardinals OF Matt Holliday was not in the original starting lineup Thursday after getting hit in the left elbow by a pitch in Wednesday’s game, but Holliday lobbied manager Mike Matheny and was a late addition as designated hitter. ... On Wednesday, 2B Jason Kipnis became the first Cleveland player to reach base via two hit-by-pitches and a walk since Brian Giles on Aug. 9, 1998.