Preview: Cardinals at Mariners

One swing from Adam Lind ended a six-game losing streak and the Seattle Mariners look to ride the momentum when they host the St. Louis Cardinals in Saturday’s middle contest of a three-game series. Lind delivered a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 4-3 win Friday as Seattle ended its season-worst skid.
The Mariners were closing in on a seventh straight loss before Lind went down and slugged a low pitch from Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal well over the fence in right field for his fourth career walk-off blast. “We kept battling and got a couple guys on and obviously a huge hit from Lind,” Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters. “A nice win. We certainly needed it to break up this losing streak and this was a good way to do it.” The Cardinals had only four hits in the opener — two by Brandon Moss — to drop to 3-1 on an eight-game road trip. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina was hitless in two at-bats and is 0-for-15 over the last four games and 2-for-22 over his last six contests.
TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Seattle)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Mike Leake (5-4, 4.00 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Nathan Karns (5-2, 4.38)
Leake has won five of his past six decisions and has given up two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight turns. He hasn’t walked a batter in any of his last three starts and has issued just two in 39 1/3 innings over his last six outings. Leake lost his lone career outing against Seattle when he allowed four runs and five hits in five innings July 5, 2013, as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
Karns is winless in his last four starts and hasn’t pitched longer than five innings in any of them. He has a 7.36 ERA during the stretch and has given up 21 hits and 15 walks in 18 1/3 innings. Karns, who has never previously faced the Cardinals, has served up just two homers over his last nine starts.
1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager reached base four times on two hits and two walks in the opener after being 7-for-48 over his previous 12 games.
2. St. Louis 1B Matt Adams (back) was a late scratch for the opener and his availability is uncertain for Saturday.
3. Seattle LF Seth Smith, who is 7-for-18 over his past six games, is 5-for-8 with a homer and two doubles against Leake.
PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Cardinals 3