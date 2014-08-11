Preview: Cardinals at Marlins

After busting out for a season-high 17 hits, the St. Louis Cardinals look to ride that momentum heading into the opener of a three-game series against the host Miami Marlins on Monday. Kolten Wong matched a career high with four hits and scored twice as St. Louis salvaged the finale of its three-game interleague set with Baltimore in Sunday’s 8-3 triumph. Wong has 12 hits and seven runs scored in his last eight games and went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs in his lone meeting with Miami this season.

The Cardinals, who lost two of three to the Marlins from July 4-6, reside two games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central while holding onto the first wild-card spot. Casey McGehee played a significant role in St. Louis’ struggles with Miami, going 7-for-13 with three RBIs and as many runs scored in that series. McGehee is 6-for-17 in his last four contests and belted a solo homer in Sunday’s 7-2 loss to Cincinnati as Miami dropped five games out of the second wild card.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Midwest (St. Louis), Fox Sports Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (8-8, 3.99 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (7-9, 3.80)

Miller turned his third consecutive strong outing with only one win to show for it after allowing one run on four hits in seven innings against Boston on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has permitted five runs in 18 2/3 innings since rejoining the rotation on July 26. Miller yielded three runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings versus Miami on July 5, but walked away with the no-decision.

Koehler dropped his second straight start after allowing four runs on five hits in six innings in a 7-3 setback to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 28-year-old saw his pitch count elevate with four walks, marking the seventh time he issued at least that many free passes in a contest this season. Koehler was blasted in his lone career start versus St. Louis, permitting nine runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton has gone deep in three of his last four contests to increase his NL-leading home run total to 29.

2. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta is 11-for-28 with five runs scored and as many RBIs in his last eight games.

3. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter is batting .299 in his career, but is just 7-for-39 (.179) with 10 strikeouts versus Miami.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Marlins 1