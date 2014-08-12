Preview: Cardinals at Marlins

Adam Wainwright looks to become the first 15-game winner in the majors when the visiting St. Louis Cardinals aim to even their three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. The Cardinals need Wainwright to play stopper after losing four of their last six to slip out of the top spot in the National League wild-card standings. Miami has won three of its last four games and leads the season series 3-1.

The Cardinals rallied late in the opener but couldn’t overcome two Giancarlo Stanton home runs in a 6-5 loss that dropped them a half-game behind Pittsburgh for the first wild card and three games back of NL Central leader Milwaukee. The Marlins closed within 4 1/2 games of St. Louis for the second wild card, but there are three teams between them in the standings. Stanton is gaining some MVP buzz after pulling even with Jose Abreu and Nelson Cruz for the major-league lead with 31 homers.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (14-6, 2.28 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (9-8, 4.51)

Wainwright opened the month with a rocky outing against Milwaukee but bounced back last time out to beat Boston with seven innings of two-run ball. The Cardinals’ ace has been inconsistent in the second half, alternating losses and wins in his four outings since the All-Star break. The 32-year-old is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in eight games (six starts) against the Marlins.

Cosart was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday because of tightness in his back, giving him a long layoff between his first and second outings for his new team. The 24-year-old took the loss in his Marlins debut, allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings Aug. 1 versus Cincinnati. Cosart has never pitched against St. Louis and only one Cardinals player - A.J. Pierzynski (0-for-3) - has faced him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton has homered in four of his past five games and has eight home runs over his past 12 contests.

2. The Cardinals have homered in five consecutive games, tying their longest streak of the season.

3. Marlins 3B Casey McGehee is 1-for-15 with four strikeouts versus Wainwright.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Marlins 3