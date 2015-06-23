Preview: Cardinals at Marlins

The Miami Marlins certainly welcomed a break in their schedule after playing 17 games in as many days, but their task ahead remains daunting. The Marlins begin a nine-game homestand by facing three heavyweights, including the opener of a three-game series against the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Three-game sets against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco also await the Marlins, who were outscored 21-12 en route to losing four of five on their recent road trip. Dee Gordon recorded three hits for a majors-best 16th time this season in a 5-2 setback to Cincinnati on Sunday and is 4-for-8 versus Tuesday starter Carlos Martinez. St. Louis’ Jason Heyward is also swinging a hot bat, going 11-for-20 with two homers, five RBIs and four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they have dropped three of those contests - including a 9-2 loss to last-place Philadelphia on Sunday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (7-3, 2.80 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (1-3, 4.18)

Martinez suffered his first loss in more than a month Wednesday despite allowing only two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 setback to Minnesota. The 23-year-old Dominican has permitted seven runs in his last seven outings (45 1/3 innings) and struck out 50 in that span. This solid stretch began after Martinez was torched for seven runs in a loss to Pittsburgh on May 9.

Urena pitched well in his fourth straight start in June, but only has a 1-2 mark to show for it. The 23-year-old Dominican rookie followed up his first career win with a hard-luck loss Wednesday, yielding two runs on six hits in as many innings in a 2-1 setback to the New York Yankees. Although Urena kept the ball in the park for the third time in four outings, he issued a season-high four walks to drive up his pitch count against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta went 5-for-12 with one homer and five RBIs in his last three games.

2. Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-12 in the three-game series versus the Reds after beginning the month on a blistering 24-for-64 pace.

3. Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (forearm) is expected to return from the disabled list and start Thursday’s tilt versus the Marlins.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Marlins 4