Preview: Cardinals at Marlins

Jason Heyward has made himself at home on the road, and the St. Louis Cardinals have followed suit by winning three of the last four contests as part of their eight-game trek. Heyward and the majors-leading Cardinals look to continue their good fortune on Wednesday when they play the second contest of their three-game set against the Miami Marlins.

Heyward, who belted a solo shot in the fourth inning to help rally St. Louis to a 4-3 triumph on Tuesday, is a blistering 12-for-24 with three homers, six RBIs and five runs scored during his six-game hitting streak. The slugger looks to continue his hot hand versus Wednesday starter Mat Latos, against whom he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his career. Speaking of sluggers, Giancarlo Stanton launched an estimated 484-foot shot to stake Miami to an early lead on Tuesday and is 27-for-79 with 11 homers and 22 RBIs in June. Stanton’s majors-best 26th blast wasn’t enough to prevent the Marlins from opening their nine-game homestand with their fifth loss in six contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (2-3, 1.76 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Mat Latos (2-4, 5.37)

Garcia scattered four hits in his second straight scoreless outing, but walked away without a decision against Minnesota on Thursday. The 28-year-old owns just a 1-2 mark in his last four starts despite permitting only three runs on 17 hits with two walks in 28 innings. Garcia has yet to record a decision versus Miami despite making two strong starts, yielding two runs in 10 innings.

After a strong outing in his return from the disabled list on June 13, Latos struggled a bit five days later en route to a receiving a no-decision versus the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old has sputtered at home this season, posting a 1-2 mark with an inflated 7.90 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. Latos scattered four hits en route to a complete-game victory in his last outing with St. Louis in 2013 to improve to 5-5 in his career against the club.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami LF Christian Yelich had two singles on Tuesday to improve to 14-for-30 with eight runs scored and five RBIs against St. Louis dating back to last year’s series.

2. Cardinals C Yadier Molina is 14-for-30 with two homers, four RBIs and six runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. St. Louis 1B Xavier Scruggs had a two-run double among his three hits on Tuesday and is 5-for-10 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Cardinals 2