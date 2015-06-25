Preview: Cardinals at Marlins

Lance Lynn will come off the 15-day disabled list to make his first start in 2 1/2 weeks Thursday as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins. St. Louis, which has won nine of 12 to boost its major league-best record to 47-24, holds a a six-game lead over Pittsburgh atop the National League Central Division.

Right fielder Jason Heyward, acquired in an offseason trade with Atlanta, homered for the third straight game Wednesday and is 13-for-28 with four blasts and nine RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak. Miami has dropped six of seven games despite the exploits of its own power-hitting right fielder. Giancarlo Stanton went deep for the second straight game to push his major league-leading total to 27 and extend his franchise record to 12 blasts in the month of June. The Marlins send out veteran right-hander Dan Haren to oppose Lynn, who has a 3-0 career mark against Miami.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (4-4, 3.07 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Haren (6-4, 3.19)

Lynn returns to the rotation for the first time since June 7, when he experienced tightness in his forearm at the Los Angeles Dodgers and subsequently landed on the DL. Lynn, who had a string of seven straight starts of at least six innings halted in his last start, has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his past eight turns. Lynn has suffered three of his four losses away from home, giving up at least five runs in each.

Haren has lost his last two starts and is winless over his last three turns despite surrendering a total of seven runs over 19 1/3 innings. The 34-year-old Haren has not permitted more than three runs in seven consecutive starts, although he continues to struggle with the long ball, yielding six of his 14 over his last five outings. He has made seven career starts versus St. Louis, posting a 4-2 mark and 4.05 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon has hit safely in six straight and 11 of 12 games.

2. Cardinals C Yadier Molina is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

3. The Marlins will activate RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) off the 15-day disabled list Thursday and move him to the bullpen.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Marlins 3