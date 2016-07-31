Preview: Cardinals at Marlins

Andrew Cashner, acquired in a seven-player trade on Friday, will make his Miami debut Sunday as the Marlins look to salvage a split of their four-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. Miami pulled back into a tie with the Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League with an 11-0 romp on Saturday.

Despite Saturday's lopsided victory, the Marlins were left with a bittersweet taste as Colin Rea -- also part of the deal -- left after 3 1/3 innings with a sore elbow. Cashner enhanced his trade value by going 1-0 with a 2.55 ERA in his last three starts with San Diego, which included a strong effort versus St. Louis. Marcell Ozuna homered for the second straight night as Miami snapped the Cardinals' three-game winning streak and is 7-for-17 with four RBIs over his last four contests. Kolten Wong is 5-for-9 in the last two contests for St. Louis, which is 9-4 over its last 13 games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, TBS, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martínez (10-6, 2.87 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Andrew Cashner (4-7, 4.76)

Martinez gave up two runs and five hits over five innings against the Mets in New York to stretch his winning streak to three games. Although he's allowed five runs in that span, Martinez has struggled with his command, walking nine batters in 17 frames. The 24-year-old Dominican has pitched superbly away from home this season, posting a 6-1 record and 1.89 ERA in eight starts.

Cashner did not factor in the decision last time out at Toronto after giving up three runs and four hits - including a pair of homers - over six innings. He limited the Cardinals to one run and three hits over 5 2/3 frames in his previous turn and is 2-1 with a 1.74 ERA versus St. Louis. Yadier Molina has enjoyed success versus Cashner, going 5-for-14.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki remains two shy of reaching 3,000 hits for his major-league career.

2. Cardinals CF Randal Grichuk is 4-for-34 with 20 strikeouts in his last 13 games.

3. Marlins backup C Jeff Mathis has hit safely in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Marlins 3