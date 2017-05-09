Preview: Cardinals at Marlins

Adam Wainwright had a rocky start to the season in 2016 before turning things around and the St. Louis Cardinals are hoping to see a similar trend as they continue their three-game series at the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. St. Louis is 4-0 on its six-game road trip and sits atop the National League Central following Monday's 9-4 win.

Wainwright had an exorbitant 6.80 ERA through his first eight starts last year but rebounded to finish with a 13-9 despite a career-worst 4.62 ERA. He has enjoyed considerable success against the Marlins, owning a 5-2 record and 2.00 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts). While the Cardinals have won 14 of 19 following a 3-9 start to the season, Miami is careening in the opposite direction - dropping 10 of its last 13 games. Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna is riding a 10-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in four straight games after belting a pair of homers in the series opener.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (2-3, 6.30 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Straily (1-3, 4.65)

Wainwright labored through five innings in a no-decision versus Milwaukee last time out, permitting four runs while allowing at least 10 hits for the third time in his last five starts. The 35-year-old won his previous two decisions, although he was touched for four runs and nine hits versus Toronto on April 27. Giancarlo Stanton is hitless in eight at-bats versus Wainwright.

Straily has lost back-to-back starts, failing to pitch beyond 5 1/3 innings in each and giving up a combined seven runs on seven hits and eight walks. He had to settle for a no-decision despite a superb performance at San Diego on April 22, when he racked up 14 strikeouts and yielded two runs over seven innings. Jedd Gyorko has two hits in eight at-bats versus Straily, both for home runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ozuna has five homers and eight RBIs over his past eight games.

2. Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong has hit safely in 13 consecutive games.

3. Marlins 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Marlins 4