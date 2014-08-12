Stanton homers twice to lead Marlins past Cardinals

MIAMI -- The St. Louis Cardinals tried to find a way to get Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton out on Monday night -- with little success.

Stanton homered twice, drove in three runs and also made an impressive catch to lead Miami to a 6-5 win over St. Louis at Marlins Park.

Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler (8-9), who got his first win since July 26 despite allowing three runs in five innings, was thrilled with the way Stanton and his other teammates played.

“That was a team win,” Koehler said. “(Stanton) played both sides of the ball with his homers and probably the catch of the year.”

Stanton, the Marlins right fielder, hit both of his shots off Cardinals starter Shelby Miller (8-9). The first homer, which was hit to right, came off a 96-mph fastball. The second one, which was hit to left, was struck off a 76-mph breaking ball.

”On his first at-bat, the first pitch (Stanton) swung through was an elevated fastball,“ Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. ”Come to find out on the next pitch -- that was not going to work (again).

”On his next at-bat, we got to a position where we needed to throw him a real good breaking ball with two strikes. But the pitch stayed up.

“We pitched him tough. But he made us pay.”

Stanton tied Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox for the major-league lead with 31 homers. Stanton also has 148 career homers, tying ex-Marlin Hanley Ramirez for second place on the franchise’s career list. Former Marlin Dan Uggla is the career leader with 154.

Stanton has 74 homers at home and 74 on the road.

Defensively, Stanton made his mark in the fifth inning, falling face first into the warning-track dirt after diving to make a catch and steal extra bases from second baseman Kolten Wong.

“It was similar to one I made against the Reds (earlier this month),” said Stanton, who received a standing ovation after Monday’s grab. “I had to make sure my body was clear of all that dirt there.”

Also making diving stops for the Marlins were left fielder Christian Yelich, shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and second baseman Jordany Valdespin.

In addition, Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna made a nice running catch in deep right-center to kill a Cards rally in the first.

The Marlins got solid scoreless relief from three pitchers, each working one inning: Chris Hatcher, Mike Dunn and Bryan Morris.

Closer Steve Cishek got his 30th save despite allowing two ninth-inning runs on an RBI triple by Wong -- Stanton just missed making another diving catch on the play -- and a run-scoring infield single by left fielder Matt Holliday, who went 4-for-4 and is hitting .355 in his career against the Marlins.

Cishek struck out first baseman Matt Adams swinging to end the game.

Adams, making his 29th consecutive start, went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.

Miami got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Yelich led off with a double to left and scored on Stanton’s first homer of the night.

Stanton got Miller again in the third, adding a solo homer to make it 3-0.

“That was the worst breaking pitch I’ve thrown all year,” Miller said.

The Cards tied the score with a three-run fourth. Holliday led off with a double, and catcher A.J. Pierzynski hit an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Then center fielder Jon Jay, a local hero from the University of Miami, pulled the first pitch -- a 92-mph fastball up and in -- to right for his third homer of the season and his second in the past two games.

The Marlins regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia singled, Hechavarria hit a run-scoring triple to right and Yelich singled.

Miami (58-60) is now 4.5 games back in the NL wild-card race.

The Cards, who had 12 hits, fell to 62-55 and are now a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the race for the NL’s top wild-card spot. The Cards are a half-game ahead of the San Francisco Giants for the second and final wild-card berth.

“We had plenty of hits,” Matheny said. “They just got bigger ones, and they hit them further.”

NOTES: The Marlins’ and Cardinals’ leadoff batters are the two best in the National League in seeing the most pitches -- St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter is No. 1 at 4.36 per plate appearance and Miami LF Christian Yelich is next at 4.24. ... Yelich is also first in the NL and third in the majors in working the most full-counts -- 100 of them entering Monday. ... The Cards are 20-8 in three-game series this season. ... With his appearance on Monday, Cards C A.J. Pierzynski has now played at every current MLB stadium except for the Mets’ Citi Field. ... The Marlins have had a hard time getting LF Matt Holliday out. Entering Monday, he had a .344 career batting average against the Marlins. His .614 slugging percentage during those games is the best among all active Marlins opponents. ... Cards RHP Adam Wainwright will face the Marlins on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 6, 2010, when he pitched a two-hit shutout.