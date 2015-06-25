Wong, Heyward homer as Cards top Marlins

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton hit another impressive home run, but the 453-foot shot by the Miami Marlins right fielder was overshadowed by the St. Louis Cardinals’ show of force.

Right fielder Jason Heyward homered for the third consecutive game, and second baseman Kolten Wong also went deep, leading St. Louis to a 6-1 win over Miami on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

Wong said the Cardinals were not fazed by the big dimensions of Marlins Park.

“If you hit the ball good, anyone can hit it out of the park,” said Wong, whose two-run blast in the third inning gave the Cardinals a lead they never relinquished. “As soon as I hit it, I knew the possibility of it going out was pretty good.”

Wong’s homer, which went off the facing of the upper deck, and Heyward’s shot, which came in the seventh inning, were hit off Marlins right-hander Mat Latos (2-5). Both Wong and Heyward are left-handed hitters who pulled pitches to right field for their ninth homers of the season.

The Cardinals improved the best record in baseball to 47-24.

Both teams had seven hits, but the Cardinals were much more efficient, leaving just one runner on base.

Miami (30-43) was led by Stanton, who homered for the second game in a row. He hit his 12th homer in June, tying the franchise record for most in any month, a mark set by Dan Uggla in May 2008. Stanton also hit 12 homers in May 2012.

Stanton, who homered to center field on the first pitch he saw in the second inning, leads the majors with 27 homers and 67 RBIs. He reached 27 home runs faster than any player in Marlins history, not that it matters to him as the Marlins’ losses mount.

“We’re not getting hits with runners on base, in bigger situations,” Stanton said. “We’re not putting them together, back to back.”

Stanton, though, almost went deep again in the seventh. He hit a line drive to right field that went off the fence, missing a homer by a few feet. He got a single on that hit and finished with three of Miami’s seven hits.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings pointed out that Stanton led off four different innings, a sign that the batters ahead of him in the lineup were not getting on base.

In fact, the Marlins’ first three batters went a combined 1-for-12 with no walks, leaving little in the way of opportunities for Stanton in the cleanup position.

”You have to get people on in front of (Stanton) the way he’s swinging the bat right now,“ Jennings said. ”He crushes that home run. Then the (single) off the wall and the single up the middle -- he swung the bat great.

“But we have to start swinging up and down the lineup.”

Third baseman Matt Carpenter hit a run-scoring single in the eighth for the Cardinals’ final run. That meant that all six St. Louis runs were driven in by left-handed hitters.

Carpenter’s hit drove in starting pitcher Jaime Garcia (3-3), who scored from second on the play but pulled up lame just before he crossed the plate, sustaining a cramp.

On the mound, Garcia worked seven innings, allowing five hits, no walks and one run to lower his ERA to 1.69. He has walked just two batters in his past six starts and likely would have a better record except that the Cardinals were shut out in three of his seven appearances this season.

“He pitched terrific,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Garcia, who is 7-for-7 in quality starts this year. “He gave up a couple of hard-hit balls to Stanton, but he limited the damage.”

NOTES: Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter (back tightness) was in the lineup after missing one game. Mark Reynolds, who started at third base Tuesday, returned to first base. Xavier Scruggs, who had three hits while starting at first Tuesday, returned to the bench. ... Marlins manager Dan Jennings said RHP Dan Haren will pitch Thursday, rookie LHP Justin Nicolino on Friday and RHP Tom Koehler on Saturday. ... Miami RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will be activated Thursday and sent to the bullpen for the first time in his career. ... Marlins C J.T. Realmuto, who batted second Tuesday for the first time in the majors, was moved down to sixth Wednesday. ... Marlins 1B Michael Morse (finger) was moved up from Double-A to Triple-A in his rehab and is close to a return. ... Marlins RHP Bryan Morris (back) has shown “electric stuff” in his rehab, according to Jennings, and he could return this week.