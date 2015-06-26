Kozma helps Cardinals top Marlins

MIAMI -- This is how hot the St. Louis Cardinals are right now:

They rest standout shortstop Jhonny Peralta, plug in backup Peter Kozma, who was hitting .093, and Kozma proceeds to go 3-for-3 with two runs scored, one RBI and one stellar defensive play.

With the help of Kozma and others, the St. Louis Cardinals earned their first road sweep of the season, defeating the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Thursday night at Marlins Park.

“Pete was great offensively, and the play he made up the middle was fantastic,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He had a good day all-around.”

Matheny, a career .239 hitter in 13 years as a major league catcher, said he could identify with where Kozma’s head might have been at before Thursday.

“It gets to the point when you start hitting around .100, then you start pressing,” Matheny said. “And I say that from experience.”

The Cardinals (48-24), who have the best record in the majors, won 10 of their past 13 games.

Miami (30-44) sank to a season-low 14 games under .500. The Marlins managed just three hits, all singles, until a fairly meaningless solo home run by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria in the ninth inning.

“It’s becoming a tired theme -- the lack of offense,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “We are 2-for-28 with runners in scoring position in our last two series. That’s not going to get it done.”

Right-hander Lance Lynn (5-4), who came off the disabled list to make the start, earned the win, allowing two hits, four walks and no runs in six innings.

Lynn said his once-injured right forearm felt fine and added that he felt he could have gone longer than 92 pitches.

“But with my spot (in the batting order) coming up (fourth in the next inning), I didn’t fight it because I knew I wasn’t going to win,” he said. “I will wait until later (in the year) to fight for extra innings.”

Dan Haren (6-5) took the loss, allowing seven hits, no walks and four runs.

“It’s pretty much dead silent in here now,” Haren said of the mood in the Marlins’ clubhouse after yet another loss. “It’s hard, especially at my age (34), at this stage of my career.”

St. Louis got strong work from second baseman Kolten Wong, who had two hits and two RBIs, and left fielder Randal Grichuk, who had two hits and two runs scored.

St. Louis opened the scoring in the third. Kozma was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Lynn. Kozma scored on a two-out double by Wong.

The Cardinals made it 4-0 in the seventh inning. Center fielder Jon Jay and Grichuk singled to start the rally. But the Marlins then botched two straight bunt plays and a sacrifice fly to help give St. Louis its big inning.

On the first bunt, second baseman Dee Gordon, covering first, dropped the throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto for an error. On the second bunt, reliever Mike Dunn looked to second and then to first before deciding he did not have a play at either base.

Finally, on the sacrifice fly, Giancarlo Stanton failed to take charge in right field. Instead of the strong-armed Stanton catching the ball coming in, second baseman Dee Gordon caught the ball with his back to the plate, and his throw home was not enough to prevent the run.

Also in that inning, Wong got an RBI when he worked a nine-pitch, bases-load walk against Dunn.

The Cards made it 5-0 in the eighth when Grichuk beat out an infield hit, stole second and scored on a single by Kozma.

St. Louis now returns home to play the Chicago Cubs. Miami plays host to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are in first place in the NL West.

“The Dodgers aren’t going to care that we got swept,” Haren said. “They are going to come out here to try and win. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

NOTES: Miami designated RHP Vin Mazzaro for assignment. ... Miami announced that RHP Jose Urena will start on Sunday. ... Marlins 3B Martin Prado (shoulder) likely won’t come off the disabled list when he’s eligible on Tuesday. He is fielding ground balls, but he has yet to hit or throw. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez, who hasn’t pitched since May 22 due to shoulder inflammation, has been long-tossing but is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday. ... With the NHL Draft being held in South Florida on Friday and Saturday, six prospects took batting practice at Marlins Park on Wednesday. Only one of them -- 6-4, 210-pound left winger Lawson Crouse of Ontario, hit a homer. ... The homer hit by Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong on Wednesday was his ninth of the season, tops among NL second basemen. ... The homer hit by Cardinals RF Jason Heyward on Wednesday was the third time in his career that he hit gone deep in three straight games.