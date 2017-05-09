Martinez pitches, hits Cardinals past Marlins

MIAMI -- After the English-only media left his side in the clubhouse, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez let loose with a wry smile and a joke in his native Spanish.

"Maybe," said Martinez, after he drove in a career-high four runs, "they will put me in left field now."

That is unlikely to happen, of course, but Martinez was the hero on Monday night as St. Louis defeated the Miami Marlins 9-4 at Marlins Park.

Martinez, who had been hitless in 11 at-bats this season, went 2-for-3 with a double and a single. Six runners scored while he was at the plate, although he only got credit for four RBIs as two came in on an error.

After his second-inning double -- a line drive to the corner in left field that one-hopped off the wall -- Martinez amusingly cupped his hands over his right shoulder and then his left as if to say, "Bravo! Bravo!"

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, a former catcher, said pitchers "usually fancy themselves as the best offensive weapons we have, and there have been a few days here where they have been major contributors."

Matheny said Martinez's big night shows how every spot in the lineup is important.

Martinez, meanwhile, said he and the other starting pitchers have a friendly competition each series as to which one can get the most hits.

"I've always tried to fight to help myself (with the bat)," he said. "Thanks to God that I was able to do something for the team. My teammates told me they had confidence in me."

The Cards (17-14) are a confident bunch overall. They have won 14 of their past 19 games. They have also won seven straight road games, and their starting pitchers lead the majors in ERA.

As a pitcher on Monday, Martinez (2-3) allowed five hits, two walks and three runs in six innings. He struck out seven. Miguel Socolovich pitched the final three innings for his first major league save.

Miami (13-18) was led by left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who had two homers and three RBIs.

Otherwise, it was another dreary night for the Marlins, who are 3-10 in their past 13 games. Starter Adam Conley (2-3) allowed six hits, three walks and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, and manager Don Mattingly got ejected after he argued a called third strike on Derek Dietrich to end the second inning. It was Mattingly's second ejection of the season.

Conley, who has a 2.20 ERA in three road starts and a 14.20 ERA in three home starts this season, said he cannot explain the discrepancy.

"This is a good pitcher's park," he said. "I just haven't executed pitches. Tonight, I had a tough time reading what the (Cards hitters) were on time for."

St. Louis opened the scoring with Martinez's two-out, three-run double in the second inning.

In the fourth, Martinez added a run-scoring single to left that was hit off the end of his bat. That was part of a four-run inning that included a two-run triple by Matt Carpenter and a run-scoring double by Jedd Gyorko.

"I threw (Martinez) fastballs away both times," Conley said. "In hindsight, it's probably the best shot he's got at hitting."

Miami cut its deficit to 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run homer by Ozuna.

St. Louis increased its lead to 9-2 in the fifth. With runners on second and third, Martinez bounced one to second baseman Dee Gordon, whose throw home got away for an error on catcher J.T. Realmuto. Martinez did not get credit for an RBI, but two more runners scored while he was at the plate.

Ozuna homered again in the sixth, a solo shot that cut Miami's deficit to 9-3. It was his 11th homer of the season.

Giancarlo Stanton added a solo homer in the ninth. It was his 11th of the season as well, tying Ozuna for the team lead.

Ozuna, who said he felt a twinge in his hamstring late in the game, said he believes he will be OK to play on Tuesday. He also believes his team will turn it around soon.

"We're having a bad time right now, losing," he said. "We're going to get a good time. That's coming around the corner. We're going to get it and enjoy it every single day."

NOTES: Cards 2B Kolten Wong extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games. ... Miami has lost its past four series. ... Miami placed 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) on the disabled list and recalled SS J.T. Riddle from Triple-A New Orleans. Riddle hit a walk-off homer for the Marlins earlier this season. ... Marlins INF Miguel Rojas was placed on the disabled list after the game. X-rays revealed a broken right thumb, and he could miss a couple of months. ... The Cards have two outfielders on the disabled list: Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) and Jose Martinez (groin). CF Dexter Fowler (shoulder) is on the active roster, but he missed his fourth straight start. ... Cards INF Jhonny Peralta (upper-respiratory illness) is likely to return from the disabled list this week. ... The Marlins signed INF Mike Aviles, 36, to a minor league contract.