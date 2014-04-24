Preview: Cardinals at Mets

Lance Lynn looks to become baseball’s first five-game winner when he leads the St. Louis Cardinals into the finale of a four-game series at the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon. After winning 33 games over the last two seasons, Lynn has been victorious in each of his first four games, tying him with teammate Adam Wainwright and San Francisco reliever Jean Machi for the National League lead. Lynn will hope for some support from a Cardinals offense that has produced just 12 runs in the last six games.

The latest of those meager efforts came in a 3-2 loss on Wednesday to the Mets, who have won two of the first three in the series. Jonathon Niese threw 6 2/3 solid innings, Lucas Duda homered and New York recorded an out at home plate in the ninth to preserve its sixth win in nine games overall. Mets starters have posted a 1.90 ERA over the last nine games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (4-0, 3.42 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (1-3, 5.40)

While the win-loss record is as good as can be, Lynn’s other numbers are not as spectacular as he has posted just one quality start and has lasted six innings or fewer in three of the four starts. He has been better of late, allowing one run and eight hits while striking out 16 in 12 2/3 frames over his last two outings. The former first-round pick has given up four runs and six hits with six walks in 6 1/3 innings at Citi Field.

Colon rebounded from a rocky outing at the Los Angeles Angels on April 13 to allow three runs in seven innings against Atlanta on Saturday. He has walked just three batters in 25 innings this year but entered Monday as one of 10 pitchers in the majors to have served up at least six home runs. The 40-year-old is 2-0 with a 3.75 ERA in four career starts vs. St. Louis, including eight dominant innings in a win over the Cardinals last June while with Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colon needs 32 strikeouts to become the 70th player in baseball history to record 2,000.

2. Cardinals C Yadier Molina is 24-for-54 during his 14-game hitting streak.

3. New York’s bullpen has allowed two runs over its last 15 2/3 innings after giving up 18 earned runs in a span of 27 frames from April 11-19.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Cardinals 4