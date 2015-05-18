FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Cardinals at Mets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The St. Louis Cardinals look to put an end to their offensive struggles when they visit the New York Mets on Monday for the opener of the four-game series between the division leaders. St. Louis, which sits atop the National League Central, avoided a three-game home sweep at the hands of Detroit by posting a 2-1 triumph on Sunday.

Kolten Wong snapped a 1-1 tie with a solo homer in the sixth inning for the Cardinals, who were held to fewer than four runs for the fifth time in seven contests. New York busted out offensively in victories over Milwaukee during the weekend, scoring 14 runs on Saturday and another five the following day after totaling 10 during its five-game losing streak. Curtis Granderson followed a 3-for-5 effort with his second home run in as many days on Sunday while Michael Cuddyer recorded two RBIs in both contests. The Mets also received strong pitching performances, limiting the Brewers to one run in each of the triumphs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (2-2, 3.22 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (5-1, 2.31)

Lackey battled through control issues last time out but still ended up with the loss at Cleveland on Wednesday after allowing only two runs on five hits and five walks over 5 1/3 innings. The 36-year-old has given up three runs or fewer in each of his last four outings but is just 1-2 in that span. Lackey has made two career starts against New York, winning one while posting a 2.70 ERA.

Harvey couldn’t have pitched much better against the Cubs on Wednesday but left Chicago without a victory despite striking out nine while scattering three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. It was a tremendous bounce-back effort by the 26-year-old, who had his season-opening five-start winning streak snapped at Philadelphia on May 8, when he allowed three runs in six frames. Harvey has yet to defeat the Cardinals in his career, losing both of his outings while yielding a total of four runs in 12 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets are a major league-best 15-4 at home this season.

2. Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) is expected to make his season debut in the series finale on Thursday, when he will make his first start since June 20.

3. New York and St. Louis have the two lowest team ERAs in the majors, with the Cardinals leading the way at 2.87.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Cardinals 1

