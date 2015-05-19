Preview: Cardinals at Mets

The New York Mets attempt to record their fourth consecutive victory when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday for the second contest of the four-game series between the division leaders. After the Cardinals forged a 1-1 tie in the ninth inning on Monday, pinch-hitter John Mayberry Jr. delivered an infield single with the bases loaded in the 14th to lift New York to its third win in a row.

The National League East-leading Mets continue to get strong performances from their pitching staff, which has held the opposition to one run in each game during the winning streak. Yadier Molina collected a third of the nine hits and Jason Heyward lifted a sacrifice fly for St. Louis, which resides atop the NL Central. The Cardinals’ offensive woes continued as they were held to fewer than four runs for the sixth time in the last eight overall games. They particularly have struggled on the road, scoring a total of three runs in their last three contests away from home.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (5-0, 2.06 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jon Niese (3-3, 2.49)

Wacha was forced to settle for a no-decision at Cleveland on Thursday despite allowing just one run in five innings. The 23-year-old has given up fewer than three earned runs in six of his seven starts this season and has yet to issue more than two walks in an outing. Wacha has pitched well against New York in his brief major-league career, going 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA while striking out 21 over 16 frames in three turns.

Niese suffered his third loss in four starts on Thursday, when he surrendered six runs - four earned - in 6 1/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs. It was a rare subpar effort by the 28-year-old, who has given up fewer than two earned runs in five of his seven outings this season. Niese owns a 4-2 record and 2.27 ERA in seven career starts versus St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright, who went down with a strained hamstring on April 14, resumed baseball activities on Monday as he continues to battle back from a strained lower back.

2. St. Louis CF Randal Grichuk struck out five times in the series opener - becoming the first Cardinal to accomplish the dubious feat since 1998, when Ray Lankford did it on three different occasions.

3. New York RHP Jeurys Familia suffered his first blown save on Monday after converting his first 13 opportunities of the season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Mets 2