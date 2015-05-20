Preview: Cardinals at Mets

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t posted back-to-back road wins against the New York Mets in the same series in 10 years, but they have a chance to end that drought Wednesday in the third of a four-game set at Citi Field. The Cardinals broke out of their recent offensive funk away from home with a 10-2 drubbing of the Mets on Tuesday, matching their run output from their previous seven games combined at Citi Field.

St. Louis, which had been limited to three runs overall in its last road games, rebounded from Monday’s 2-1, 14-inning setback by pounding out 15 hits to level the series at a game apiece. Mark Reynolds clubbed his first homer in 14 games as part of a three-hit night and Randal Grichuk contributed three hits and three RBIs one night after striking out five times. Daniel Murphy’s two-run homer - his first blast since April 27 - accounted for the lone runs in the most lopsided defeat of the season for New York, which dropped into a tie with Washington for first place in the National League East. Bartolo Colon goes for his seventh win Wednesday against Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (3-2, 4.73 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (6-2, 3.86)

Martinez bounced back from a pair of wretched performances with a solid effort against Detroit, permitting two runs and seven hits while matching his season high with eight strikeouts over five-plus innings. He was battered for seven runs in each of his previous two turns, which followed a three-start winning streak in which he allowed three runs in 19 innings. He has yielded one run over 5 1/3 innings against the Mets.

Colon was hit hard for the second straight outing, permitting six runs (five earned) in five innings against Milwaukee on Friday. It marked the third time in four starts that the soon-to-be 42-year-old Colon has yielded at least four runs and the seventh time in eight outings he has coughed up at least one home run. Colon has never lost to the Cardinals, logging a 4-0 record and 2.77 ERA in six career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday has reached base in 39 straight games, a streak dating to last season.

2. Mets LF Michael Cuddyer has hit safely in five games in a row.

3. St. Louis hasn’t posted consecutive wins in the same series at New York since May 14-15, 2005.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Mets 4