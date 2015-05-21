Preview: Cardinals at Mets

The New York Mets’ vaunted pitching staff has been no match for the St. Louis Cardinals’ offense of late. The Mets will try to stop the hit parade and salvage a split of the four-game series when they host the finale against the Cardinals on Thursday.

New York has dropped seven of its last 10 games to fall behind the Washington Nationals atop the National League Central. The Mets got their pitching staff just enough support in a 2-1 win in Monday’s series opener but have been outscored 19-2 in losing the last two, including a shutout on Wednesday. The offensive explosion comes on the heels of a six-game stretch in which St. Louis totaled 12 runs and has been keyed by Kolten Wong, who is 4-for-10 with four RBIs and four runs scored in the last two games. Wong and company will take aim at Mets starter Jacob deGrom on Thursday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia (2014: 3-1, 4.12 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (3-3, 3.21)

Garcia is making his first start since last June after coming through his final rehab appearance with no issues on Friday. The 28-year-old made 16 total starts in the previous two seasons while dealing with shoulder injuries but will get a chance to stick in the rotation in the spot vacated by Adam Wainwright. Garcia is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four career starts against New York.

deGrom has allowed one earned run in two of his last three starts and cruised through six innings against Milwaukee on Saturday while going 3-for-3 at the plate. The 26-year-old has been at his best at home, posting a 4-1 record with a 1.42 ERA in five starts in front of friendly fans. deGrom is making his second career appearance against the Cardinals and was knocked around for six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings the last time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday has reached base safely in all 38 games he has played this season.

2. New York rookie LHP Jack Leathersich has yet to allow a run in six appearances.

3. St. Louis CF Randal Grichuk is 5-for-10 with four RBIs in the last two games after going 0-for-6 with five strikeouts in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Cardinals 1