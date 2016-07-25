Preview: Cardinals at Mets

After wrapping up their 5-4 road trip with an impressive victory, the New York Mets hope to begin their nine-game homestand with another when they open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. New York, which has lost three straight at home, rode a strong pitching performance to a 3-0 triumph at Miami on Sunday as Steven Matz and three relievers combined on a five-hitter.
The victory pulled the Mets within one-half game of the Marlins for the second wild-card spot in the National League and five of first-place Washington in the East. St. Louis ended its 6-4 homestand on a sour note, dropping the final two contests of a three-game series against Los Angeles after recording a 16-inning victory in the opener. The Cardinals, who remained a game behind Miami in the wild-card standings and fell 7 1/2 behind the Chicago Cubs for first in the NL Central, made Sunday's loss respectable, scoring five runs after facing an early 9-1 deficit. Stephen Piscotty appears to be heating up at the plate for St. Louis as he has posted back-to-back 2-for-4 performances.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SNY (New York)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (9-6, 2.83 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (9-4, 2.43)
Martinez has won each of his last two starts, allowing three runs and eight hits while registering 16 strikeouts in 12 innings. The 24-year-old Dominican has given up three runs or fewer in each of his last nine outings, going 5-1 in the process. Martinez, who has posted a 5-1 record and 1.71 ERA in seven road starts this season, is 1-1 with a 0.57 ERA in five career meetings (two starts) with New York.
Syndergaard has won just one of his last four starts, settling for a no-decision at Chicago on Tuesday after limiting the Cubs to an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old Texan has worked more than six innings only once in his last five outings but has won seven of his last nine decisions since suffering back-to-back losses May 1 and 6. Syndergaard lost his only career start against the Cardinals on July 17, 2015, despite yielding two runs and five hits over seven frames in St. Louis.
1. Mets 2B Neil Walker is 4-for-16 lifetime against Martinez with two home runs and a triple.
2. St. Louis 1B Brandon Moss (ankle) and 2B Matt Carpenter (oblique) are expected to begin rehab assignments this week.
3. New York OF Michael Conforto is 5-for-11 in five games since returning from the Triple-A Las Vegas.
PREDICTION: Mets 4, Cardinals 2