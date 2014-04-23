Cardinals 3, Mets 0: Adam Wainwright yielded four hits in seven innings before leaving with a hyperextended right knee and Jon Jay provided a two-run single as visiting St. Louis evened the four-game series at one apiece.

Matt Holliday had three hits, drove in a run and scored one while providing the defensive play of the game for St. Louis. Wainwright (4-1) extended his scoreless innings streak to 17 2/3 while Kevin Siegrist pitched a perfect eighth and Trevor Rosenthal worked around a pair of one-out walks in the ninth to earn his sixth save.

Dillon Gee (1-1) yielded two runs and six hits in six innings as New York had its two-game winning streak come to an end and lost for only the third time in its last eight contests. Bobby Abreu, 40, called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, flew out as a pinch hitter in the ninth in his Mets debut.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with none out in the fourth when Holliday walked and Matt Adams and Yadier Molina followed with singles. Jay delivered a single to center and Jhonny Peralta walked to reload the bases before Gee retired Kolten Wong and Wainwright on fielder’s choice grounders and struck out Matt Carpenter.

It appeared the Mets would tie the game in the fifth when Daniel Murphy led off with a bunt single and Chris Young followed with a long drive to left, which Holliday snared with a perfectly timed leap to take a two-run homer away. St. Louis added a run in the ninth on Holliday’s two-out single to right which scored Daniel Descalso.

GAME NOTEBOOK: St. Louis 1B Matt Adams went 2-for-4 with a run scored to raise his average to .346. ... Wainwright, who injured himself trying to cover first base in the seventh inning, went 1-for-3 at the plate and is 5-for-12 this season. ... Molina extended his hitting streak to 13 games and is batting .396 during that span while the Mets’ David Wright went 0-for-4 - and was caught looking for the second out in the ninth - to end his streak at 12 games.