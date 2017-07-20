Reyes' infield hit in ninth lifts Mets past Cardinals

NEW YORK -- Jose Reyes hit an infield single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the New York Mets to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday afternoon.

Reyes gave the Mets their fifth win in 13 games when he sharply hit the first pitch from Trevor Rosenthal (2-4) to first baseman Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fielded the ball cleanly but when he went to make the throw, Rosenthal did not cover first base and Reyes slid in head-first to allow Yoenis Cespedes to cross home plate.

Before Reyes won the game, the Mets had first and third following base hits by T.J. Rivera and Cespedes.

The third baseman's fourth career walkoff RBI occurred after the teams traded solo homers in the eighth.

Tommy Pham slugged his 13th homer into the left-field seats with one out against Erik Goeddel to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Pinch hitter Wilmer Flores tied the game with a homer over the left-center field fence against left-hander Brett Cecil.

The Mets nearly began a rally after Flores hit his third career pinch-hit homer but Curtis Granderson's infield single was overturned when the Cardinals challenged the initial ruling.

After the Mets were unable to regain the lead, Addison Reed (1-2) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Before the late inning hits, neither did team much offensively.

Lucas Duda homered off Lance Lynn for the Mets while Pham hit a run-scoring double for St. Louis.

Pham's double occurred an inning after Seth Lugo lost his no-bid by allowing a two-out single to right by Greg Garcia.

Lugo allowed one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings while throwing a career-high 103 pitches.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead when Duda hit a full count fastball over the right field wall to start the second. The Cardinals tied it when Carpenter walked and scored on Pham's double with one out in the sixth.

NOTES: Mets manager Terry Collins said he spoke to 2B/SS Asdrubal Cabrera about fielding ground balls at third base in preparation of a potential move there. Collins said Cabrera would not play third until 2B Neil Walker returns from a hamstring injury. ... St. Louis RHP Lance Lynn had his 14 1/3 scoreless inning streak end when 1B Lucas Duda homered in the second. ... The Mets activated RHP Josh Smoker from the disabled list and designated RHP Neil Ramirez for assignment. Ramirez was designated by his third team this season after being cut by the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants in May. ... St. Louis LF Tommy Pham fouled a ball off his left leg in the fourth inning but stayed in the game.