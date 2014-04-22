Mets’ Mejia, Farnsworth help shut out Cardinals

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets spent much of the off-season searching for an affordable upgrade at shortstop. They didn’t settle on a fifth starter until the weekend before an Opening Day in which they lost their closer for the season.

But the players currently occupying those positions did just fine Monday night, when shortstop Ruben Tejada and right-handed pitchers Jenrry Mejia and Kyle Farnsworth all played vital roles in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

Mejia, who was named the fifth starter over right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka, won his second straight start and continued to cement his hold on the job by throwing 6 2/3 solid innings of four-hit ball. He has thrown 13 2/3 scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 1.99.

“He came to spring training bound and determined to be the fifth starter,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “I got a report from the Dominican Republic last winter that he was out throwing every day (and) running. He got himself in great shape and today he pitched it.”’

Mejia walked four and struck out seven. He has a 2.16 ERA in nine starts since joining the Mets’ rotation last July after recovering from the Tommy John surgery he had in May 2011.

“I‘m just thinking about doing the best I can and throwing everything for strikes,” Mejia said.

Mejia’s latest strong effort was aided by a pair of nifty defensive plays by Tejada. In the fourth inning, Tejada made a diving stop to rob Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina of a hit.

After Mejia began the next inning by throwing six straight balls, Tejada began a 6-4-3 double play in spectacular fashion by sprawling behind second base to grab a grounder hit by center fielder John Jay.

“I felt pretty good when I saw it hit to Tejada,” Mejia said with a grin. “I said ‘Oh he’s got it. Double play.'”

Tejada hit .287 in 210 games in 2011 and 2012 but batted .202 in 57 games last season, when he spent almost three months at Triple-A Las Vegas.

He is hitting .204 in 54 at-bats this year, but defensive gems such as the ones he authored Monday night will get him back into good graces with the Mets, who flirted with free agent shortstops Stephen Drew and Jhonny Peralta before sticking with Tejada.

”I think Ruben’s starting to get it going defensively,“ Collins said. I think Ruben, as we get into the summer, is going to be the guy that we knew a couple years ago.”

Farnsworth -- who had a 5,40 ERA as a non-roster invitee in spring training and was cut March 23 before signing a minor league deal three days later -- worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his first save since he was named the Mets’ closer on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Farnsworth, who has recorded saves for seven teams, replaced right-hander Jose Valverde, who got the job when right-hander Bobby Parnell suffered an elbow injury on Opening Day that required Tommy John surgery. The injury opened a roster spot for Farnsworth, who had been preparing to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas.

“When you’ve thrown a lot of bullets like he has over the years, they take a little while (in spring training) to get ready,” Collins said of Farnsworth, who has an 0.96 ERA in 10 appearances. “We thought he should start out at Vegas, we got an injury, that got him right up here. If he continues to build up that arm strength, I think he’s going to really help us.”

Catcher Travis d‘Arnaud had two hits, including an RBI single in the sixth, for the Mets (10-9), who won their second in a row to move above .500 for the second time this season. Third baseman David Wright boosted his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning RBI single.

Molina, third baseman Matt Carpenter and first baseman Allen Craig all had two hits apiece for the Cardinals (11-9), who have lost two straight and four of their last six.

“When we did have a chance to score some runs, they ended up making some plays to get out of it,” Carpenter said. “They pitched good and played good defense and that’s why they ended up beating us.”

Left-hander Tyler Lyons took the loss in his season debut for the Cardinals after allowing the two runs, six hits and four walks while striking out seven.

NOTES: Before the game, the Mets recalled OF Bobby Abreu from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned OF Andrew Brown to the same affiliate. Abreu, 40, will be used as a pinch-hitter and see occasional starts in the outfield. He has not played in the majors since 2012 but was hitting .395 with nine RBIs in 39 at-bats at Las Vegas. Brown was batting .185 with one homer and five RBIs in 27 at-bats. ... The 12-game hitting streak for Mets 3B David Wright is his team-record 18th streak of at least 10 games. ... To make room for LHP Tyler Lyons, the Cardinals optioned RHP Jorge Rondon to Triple-A Memphis after Sunday’s game. Rondon did not appear in a game in four days on the Cardinals’ roster. ... All 20 Cardinals games this season have been started by pitchers who have never played for another big league club. Of their 183 games since the start of 2013, all but 19 have been started by career-long Cardinals. RHP Jake Westbrook made 19 of those starts before retiring in the off-season.