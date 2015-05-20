Wacha gives Cardinals distance in rout of Mets

NEW YORK -- The only thing the St. Louis Cardinals needed more than a quick run on Tuesday night was the length right-hander Michael Wacha provided.

Wacha remained unbeaten and moved into a tie for the National League lead in wins by tossing seven strong innings and the Cardinals scored in each of the first four innings of a 10-2 rout of the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The 10 runs were as many as the Cardinals had scored in going 1-3 in their previous four games, including Monday, when St. Louis lost the series opener, 2-1, in 14 innings.

But the Cardinals required just three pitches Tuesday to equal Monday’s run total and continued to pile on against Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese, who was chased without recording an out in St. Louis’ six-run sixth.

“The offense just had a nice overall approach all day long, very relentless in the way they went about it,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Just good tough at-bats, all the way through.”

Every starter except left fielder Matt Holliday had at least one hit for the Cardinals, who tied a season high with 15 hits. Right fielder Randal Grichuk had three hits and three RBI while centerfielder Peter Bourjos and shortstop Jhonny Peralta each collected two hits and an RBI.

“Our offense just exploded,” said Wacha, who laid down a perfectly executed safety squeeze to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the second, “It’s pretty easy pitching with that kind of lead. It’s always good when you’re on the mound with that kind of run support.”

Wacha (6-0) tied the Mets Bartolo Colon, who starts Wednesday atop the NL leader board after giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five. He retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced after giving up a two-run homer to New York second baseman Daniel Murphy in the fourth inning.

The sight of Wacha still on the mound in the seventh inning provided Matheny with a sense of comfort after he had to use seven relievers over the final 6 1/3 innings Monday night.

“We were a little short tonight (in the bullpen),” Matheny said. “So it was big.”

The Cardinals (26-13) wasted no time staking Wacha to a lead. Bourjos singled on Niese’s second pitch and Grichuk, who struck out four times in six at-bats Monday, laced an RBI double on the next pitch.

“I think it puts pressure on the opposing pitcher and never really lets him settle in to what he’s trying to do,” Bourjos said. “It’s always nice to get some runs for our pitcher so he can go out there, relax and pitch his game.”

Grichuk tripled and scored on a one-out single by Peralta in the third and first baseman Mark Reynolds homered leading off the fourth. Second baseman Kolten Wong chased Niese with a two-run double in the sixth.

Niese, who entered the game 10th?in the NL with a 2.49 ERA, allowed eight runs (tying a career high) on 11 hits while walking one and striking out one. His ERA soared to 3.72.

“I thought in the bullpen I was pretty good,” Niese said. “Just when I got out there today, I didn’t seem to find it.”

After Niese left, right-hander Eric Goeddel surrendered an RBI single to Bourjos, a two-run double to Grichuk and a sacrifice fly to Holliday.

“Yesterday was a rough night, especially for me,” Grichuk said. “We didn’t get a chance to score many runs last night. Tonight, we were hitting on all cylinders and it’s fun to watch.”

The Mets (23-17) had a three-game winning streak snapped and fell into a tie for first place with the Washington Nationals, who beat the New York Yankees 8-6. The Mets were alone in first each of the previous 32 days.

NOTES: The Mets recalled OF Darrell Ceciliani from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis for assignment. Ceciliani, who was hitting .336 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games at Las Vegas, singled in his first big league at-bat Tuesday and finished 1-for-2 Tuesday. Nieuwenhuis had just three hits and 17 strikeouts in 38 at-bats this season. ... The Mets on Monday signed international free agent Lednier Ricardo, a 27-year-old who was the Cuban national team’s starting catcher in 2012 and 2013. ... Cardinals OF Jon Jay (left wrist tendinitis) swung in the batting cages Tuesday and could return from the 15-day disabled list when eligible May 26. ... Cardinals LHP Randy Choate batted for himself in the top of the ninth and drew a walk. It was his first big league at-bat since 2004 and only the second time he’s reached base in 12 professional plate appearances in a career that began in 1997.