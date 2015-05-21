Cardinals blast Mets, 9-0

NEW YORK -- Winning is nothing unique for the St. Louis Cardinals, owners of the best record in baseball. But winning easily on consecutive nights is something new.

Right-hander Carlos Martinez threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday night and right fielder Jason Heyward and first baseman Matt Adams each homered during a six-run fourth inning as the Cardinals blanked the New York Mets 9-0 at Citi Field.

Of the Cardinals’ first 25 wins this season, only six were by more than three runs. But St. Louis (27-13) outscored the Mets 19-2 in the last two games.

The back-to-back routs mark only the second time the Cardinals have won consecutive games by more than three runs. They beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on April 16 and the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on April 17.

“These are the fun ones -- the ones where every inning it seems like we’re going out there and putting up a crooked number,” Adams said.

The Cardinals only have three crooked numbers in the last two games, but they made them count. St. Louis scored six times in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 10-2 win and chased Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon on Wednesday by following up the six-run fourth with a two-run fifth.

“Just goes to show what kind of team we have when we’re clicking on all cylinders -- we’re going to put up those kinds of runs,” said second baseman Kolten Wong, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. “We’ve just got to try and see if we can continue to do that.”

Wong singled on Colon’s fourth pitch and scored on the Cardinals’ third hit of the first inning, a two-out double by shortstop Jhonny Peralta. St. Louis racked up three hits between the second and third before finally breaking out in the fourth.

Heyward homered leading off the inning and Wong and left fielder Matt Holliday had RBI singles before Adams’ three-run homer.

“We’re just trying to have good ‘ABs’ and put the ball in play,” Adams said. “Put some good swings on it and keep the line moving.”

Holliday also had three hits for the Cardinals and has reached base in all 38 games this season, the longest streak to open a season since ex-Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols reached base in the first 42 games of 2008.

Heyward and Grichuk had two hits apiece in support of Martinez, who improved to 4-2 after allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Martinez gave up 16 runs in 14 innings in his last three starts but was only threatened once Wednesday. In the third, Colon reached on an error by catcher Yadier Molina before right fielder Curtis Granderson and first baseman Lucas Duda sandwiched singles around a strikeout by third baseman Eric Campbell.

Left fielder Michael Cuddyer followed with a sinking liner to center, but Grichuk made a sliding catch and Colon -- listed at 285 pounds -- never tried to tag up. Martinez then retired second baseman Daniel Murphy on a grounder to short.

“Got the bases loaded there -- that ball gets past, who knows what happens,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

Colon running the bases may have benefited the Cardinals in the next two innings. Colon extended his team-record streak of innings without issuing a walk to 48 2/3 before he walked third baseman Matt Carpenter with one out in the fourth. In the fifth, Colon issued a leadoff walk to Heyward, who promptly scored on Grichuk’s double.

“That’s the first time he’s had to do that all year long,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Colon running the bases. “Maybe that’s the reason why the next inning he didn’t have much. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him struggle so much with the command.”

Colon (6-3) was charged with all nine runs, eight earned, on 11 hits and two walks while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings. His ERA has soared from 3.30 to 4.85 in his last two starts.

“It’s a really aggressive team that was really aggressive early in the count,” Colon said through an interpreter. “I got my behind whipped.”

Duda had two hits for the Mets (23-18), who fell out of first place in the National League East for the first time since April 14 thanks to the Washington Nationals’ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees.

NOTES: Mets LHP Josh Edgin and RHP Zack Wheeler, both of whom had Tommy John surgery in March, are in New York and scheduled to visit with team doctors Thursday. ... Wednesday marked the 37th straight day the Mets held at least a share of the National League East lead. The Mets were in first place for just 29 days from 2010 through 2014. ... LHP Jaime Garcia, the Cardinals’ scheduled starter on Thursday, will be activated from the 15-day disabled list before the game. Garcia, who underwent surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome last July 10, hasn’t pitched for the Cardinals since June 20, 2014. ... LHP Marco Gonzales, the Cardinals’ reigning minor league pitcher of the year, had his best start of the season for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday when he allowed one run and five hits in six innings.