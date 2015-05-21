Mets, deGrom shut down Cardinals

NEW YORK -- New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was so effortlessly dominant Thursday afternoon that it took manager Terry Collins until after the game to realize the stress deGrom saved him back in the first inning.

DeGrom allowed one hit -- a two-out single by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter in the first -- in eight innings and retired the final 23 batters he faced to lead the Mets to a 5-0 win at Citi Field.

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year regularly hit 97 mph on the radar gun, didn’t walk a batter -- and didn’t even get to a three-ball count -- and struck out a season-high 11 in dominating the Cardinals, who scored 19 runs the previous two games.

But deGrom battled minor hip and shoulder soreness after his last start Saturday when he batted and scored twice in the Mets’ 10-run fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. He was on a strict 110-pitch count Thursday.

So the early hit by Carpenter ensured Collins, who was conflicted in allowing oft-injured left-hander Johan Santana to throw 134 pitches in completing the only no-hitter in Mets history on June 1, 2012, wouldn’t have to sweat out a similar decision with deGrom, who was lifted after 104 pitches.

“I didn’t think about it, but now that you bring it up, I already lived through one of those harrowing experiences,” Collins said.

With a grin, Collins, who turns 66 next Thursday, added, “At my age, you can’t live through too many more.”

DeGrom said he wasn’t aware of how many consecutive batters he mowed down after Carpenter’s hit, a clean single into shallow left field.

“I honestly didn’t think about it,” deGrom said. “I knew I hadn’t been in the stretch in a while, so I was just thinking go right after guys.”

DeGrom got better -- and more efficient -- as the game went along. He struck out five batters in the first two innings but threw 40 pitches, 12 of which were fouled off by the Cardinals. In his final four innings, he struck out four and threw just 35 pitches, including five in the eighth.

“I had a lot of pitches early on and my goal was to try to stay there for at least seven,” deGrom said. “They let me go out for the eighth. I was just happy to do that.”

The Mets wasted no time in the eighth providing some insurance for deGrom, who was due up first. Pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson drew a walk to start a rally that ended with a long three-run homer by first baseman Lucas Duda.

“Definitely gave us a bit of a cushion,” Duda said.

It was the second homer of the game for Duda, who scored the Mets’ first run in the fourth on an single by right fielder John Mayberry before he hit a solo blast in the sixth yet spent most of his postgame interview praising deGrom.

“I didn’t get much action over there, one ground ball,” said Duda, who fielded his only chance in the fifth. “He did an amazing job today. Hats off to him.”

Right-hander Jeurys Familia didn’t get to a three-ball count either in the ninth, when he retired the first two batters he faced before second baseman Kolten Wong singled to end the pursuit of the Mets’ 39th one-hitter.

Familia then struck out Carpenter to give the Mets (24-18) a split of the four-game series despite being outscored 20-8.

“To shut down the offense like we’ve been swinging the bat the last couple days -- he made his adjustments,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of deGrom. “He’s got good stuff.”

Left-hander Jamie Garcia took the loss in his season debut for the Cardinals (27-14).

Garcia, who was activated from the disabled list before the game, allowed two runs, five hits and five walks -- one apiece in each of the first five innings -- while striking out three in seven innings. It was his first major league appearance since June 20, less than a month before he underwent thoracic outlet surgery.

“He was very good today and that’s with having traffic,” Matheny said. “Getting a walk the first five innings, it doesn’t (usually) lead to good things, but it just shows the kind of stuff he has.”

NOTES: To make room for LHP Jaime Garcia, the Cardinals optioned RHP Sam Tuivailala to Triple-A Memphis. Tuivailala was 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three appearances for St. Louis. ... Cardinals OF Randal Grichuk, who doubled twice and tripled Tuesday and doubled and tripled Wednesday, is the first St. Louis player to double and triple in consecutive games since Red Schoendienst did it June 23-24, 1952. ... Mets RHP Dillon Gee (right groin strain) was scheduled to make his second rehab start Thursday night for Class A St. Lucie. RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) and RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) also were expected to pitch Thursday for St. Lucie before moving their rehabs to Double-A Binghamton. ... Mets SS Wilmer Flores batted second for the first time this season. He has batted in six spots in 36 starts.