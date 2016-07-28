Wong double the difference as Cards edge Mets

NEW YORK -- Kolten Wong's tie-breaking RBI double in the ninth inning Wednesday night made Adam Wainwright's evening. It made a lot more than that for Wong.

"Tell you what, that was probably one of the top things that I've experienced in a while, man, just coming through in a big situation," Wong said after the Cardinals mounted a rare ninth inning rally against New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia to beat the Mets, 5-4, at Citi Field.

The Cardinals expected Wong to cement himself as their long-term second baseman when they signed him to a five-year extension in March. But Wong opened the season by hitting just .222 in his first 49 games before being demoted to Triple-A Memphis, where he began playing the outfield.

Wong was recalled June 17 and has made just 19 starts -- 10 at second base and nine in the outfield -- in the last 36 games. But he is hitting .417 (5-for-12) as a pinch-hitter following his go-ahead hit Wednesday.

"He's just been grinding," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "We've got to drag him out of the cage when we're trying to get on the bus. He's constantly trying everything. Nice to have a little positive reinforcement."

Wainwright was in need of some positive reinforcement himself after squandering a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, when he uncorked a run-scoring wild pitch four pitches before giving up a long go-ahead two-out, two-run homer to Yoenis Cespedes. It was the first homer allowed by Wainwright in the last 67 1/3 innings.

"I was ready to bang my head into the wall here and crawl into a hole and die for a little bit there," Wainwright said with a grin.

Wainwright's mood began lifting with one out in the ninth, when Jedd Gyorko drew a one-out walk. Yadier Molina followed with a game-tying RBI single to score pinch-runner Randal Grichuk.

Molina was thrown out at third on a comebacker by pinch-hitter Jeremy Hazelbaker, who stole second and trotted home on a double down the third base line by Wong.

The blown save ended a streak of 52 straight regular season saves by Familia dating back to last Aug. 1. He did blow three saves in the World Series.

"As the stats say, he's been dominating this whole season so far," Wong said. "Just to see some kind of light at the end of the tunnel was definitely something I needed and something I've been waiting for a long, long time."

The rally made a winner of Jonathan Broxton (3-2), who threw a one-hit eighth. Seung Hwan Oh notched his sixth save with a perfect ninth as the Cardinals (54-47) remained a game behind the Miami Marlins in the race for the National League's second wild card and 6 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

"Just when you think it's your lowest moment all of the year, all of a sudden the team wipes that away and now I'm looking forward to my next start already," said Wainwright, who allowed the four runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four over 6 2/3 innings. "Instead of having a flight full of sorrow and pouty pants, now I'll have some good times with the boys."

Matt Holliday had a two-run double in the third, when Matt Adams followed with an RBI double. Molina and Aledmys Diaz had two hits each.

Neil Walker had three singles -- including an RBI hit in the second -- and drew a walk in four plate appearances for the Mets (53-47), who fell 1 1/2 games behind the Marlins as well as 5 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Washington Nationals.

"This is a tough one -- this is a really tough one to take," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "You know when you come back on Adam Wainwright and have a chance to win the game, that's a pretty big night. To have your closer who just has been lights out give up two, that's a little tougher to take."

Cespedes, Travis d'Arnaud and James Loney all had two hits apiece for the Mets, who have alternated wins with losses in their first 12 games following the All-Star Break.

Mets right-hander Logan Verrett allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings and was in line for the win after Cespedes' homer.

"That was a big-time at-bat when we needed it pretty badly, so I was ecstatic," Verrett said. "Unfortunately it didn't work out in the end, but that's baseball. Nobody's perfect."

NOTES: Mets 3B Jose Reyes (left side) sat out his second straight game and was not expected to be available for Thursday afternoon's series opener against the Colorado Rockies. Both Reyes and manager Terry Collins are confident a disabled list stint will not be necessary. ... With Reyes out, INF Wilmer Flores played third base and started against a right-hander for only the second time since Reyes rejoined the Mets July 5. ... Cardinals 1B/OF Brandon Moss (sprained left ankle) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Thursday. ... Due to Tuesday's doubleheader, the Cardinals do not have a starter listed for Saturday or Sunday. One possibility is RHP Alex Reyes, the club's top prospect who was pulled after throwing 57 pitches for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.