Preview: Cardinals at Nationals

After a rocky homestand to start the season, the St. Louis Cardinals hit the road for the first time Monday as they open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Nationals hope a return home will help them get back on track after dropping two of three in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The Cardinals have lost their first two series of the season, dropping two of three at home to both the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati. St. Louis was shut out twice by the Reds, including an 8-0 drubbing in Sunday’s series finale. No one in the Cardinals’ starting lineup ended the game with a batting average over .300, and the club has recorded just 11 extra-base hits through six games. The Nationals have fared better at the plate but struck out 33 times in three games against the Phillies and have bullpen issues, as their relievers have allowed 17 earned runs in 20 1/3 innings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (1-0, 3.00)

Wainwright was a tough-luck loser in his season debut against the Cubs, allowing two runs and three hits over five innings. He struck out six, walked two and allowed only one extra-base hit. Wainwright is 8-3 with a 2.99 ERA in 14 career games (12 starts) against the Nationals, winning the last four while last losing in 2012.

Roark was excellent in his season debut, limiting Miami to two runs and three hits over six innings with six strikeouts. The 30-year-old retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced and gave up just one extra-base hit. Roark is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in three outings versus the Cardinals, but his only start against them came in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy (8-for-17) and OF Bryce Harper (7-for-18, home run) have had success against Wainwright.

2. St. Louis relievers have allowed six home runs in the first six games, with closer Seung Hwan Oh surrendered two blasts.

3. The Nationals signed veteran RHP Joe Nathan to a minor-league contract Sunday after releasing the 42-year-old reliever in March.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Cardinals 4