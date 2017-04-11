Preview: Cardinals at Nationals

The Washington Nationals halted a skid in a big way in the opener and hope they still have some offense left in the tank Tuesday as they continue their three-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. Washington was outscored 21-6 in dropping two straight contests in Philadelphia over the weekend but broke out the bats in a 14-6 victory on Monday.

The Nationals trailed 5-3 before erupting for 11 runs over their last four innings as they pounded out a total of 19 hits, with Bryce Harper going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Stephen Drew and Adam Eaton combined for six hits and seven RBIs, with the latter recording at least one hit in six of his seven games this season. St. Louis has lost five of six since its season-opening victory but has scored 16 runs over its last three contests. The Cardinals will need a better performance from their bullpen next time out as five relievers combined to surrender eight runs and eight hits in four innings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00)

Lynn settled for a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs in his return from Tommy John surgery on Thursday after allowing two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old native of Indiana had not pitched since Oct. 10, 2015 in the playoffs and has gone 0-2 in four regular-season road starts since defeating San Francisco on Aug. 29 of that year. Lynn owns a 3-1 record and 3.29 ERA in six appearances against Washington, including four starts.

Gonzalez scattered seven hits and struck out seven over six scoreless innings against Miami in his season debut on Thursday but also came away without a decision. The 31-year-old Floridian is winless since beating Philadelphia on Sept. 11, going 0-2 in four outings. Gonzalez is 2-2 with one shutout and a 2.72 ERA in six career starts versus St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty returned to the lineup Monday after missing two games with soreness in his left knee and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

2. Washington placed SS Trea Turner (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled OF Michael Taylor from Triple-A Syracuse.

3. Trevor Rosenthal (lat) was activated from the 10-day disabled list by St. Louis on Monday and struck out the side in his only inning of work while fellow RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Cardinals 3