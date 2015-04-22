Nationals 2, Cardinals 1 (10 innings)

WASHINGTON -- Third baseman Yunel Escobar had a two-out solo homer in the last of the 10th off reliever Carlos Villanueva as the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday for a rare win against the defending National League Central division champions.

There were 23 runners left on base through nine innings as the teams combined for 20 hits and just two runs in the first nine innings. It was the third career walk-off homer for Escobar, who hit the first pitch into the St. Louis bullpen in left.

The Nationals had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth but center fielder Jon Jay made a diving catch on a liner off the bat of left fielder Jayson Werth with the bases loaded for the third out of the frame.

St. Louis left fielder Matt Holliday had his fourth hit of the game, a single to left, to tie the game at 1-1 with out in the top of the ninth against closer Drew Storen. His hit scored third baseman Matt Carpenter, who led off the inning with a single.

The Nationals (7-7), the reigning East division champs, reached .500 for the first time since the start of the season while the Cardinals (8-4) lost for just third time in their last 14 games to Washington.

Related Coverage Preview: Cardinals at Nationals

Aaron Barrett (2-0) got the win with a scoreless 10th while Villanueva (1-1) was tagged with the loss.

Washington starter Gio Gonzalez gave up eight hits and four walks but somehow managed to keep the Cardinals off the board in six scoreless innings.

St. Louis starter Lance Lynn was taken out with one out and one on in the seventh and replaced by Kevin Siegrist. Lynn gave up five hits and one run with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, while reliever Seth Maness fanned shortstop Ian Desmond for the last out of the seventh with two runners on base to keep the Cardinals within one.

Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and center fielder Denard Span each had two hits. Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong also had three hits and catcher Yadier Molina had two.

The Cardinals entered the game with a record of 14-6 against the Nationals since the start of the 2012 season. Washington was 2-5 against St. Louis last year and did not score more than three runs in any of those games.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in third against starter Lance Lynn but ran themselves out of a possible big inning.

Right fielder Bryce Harper singled to left with one out to drive in Desmond, who had doubled to right for his ninth hit in four games.

Zimmerman then lined out to deep center for the second out. Harper was then ruled out on an appeal play as he did not re-touch second base on his return to first after the line out by Zimmerman.

Washington starter Gio Gonzalez allowed six hits and no runs in the first five innings. But he also gave up four walks (one intentional) and threw 97 pitches. The lefty got out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth as he retired Jay on a grounder to end the threat.

Lynn, in his 100th career start, yielded four hits and the one run in his first five innings. He was 2-0 last year against the Nationals and allowed just one run.

NOTES: The Cardinals put OF Peter Bourjos on paternity leave and purchased the contract of Triple-A pitcher Mitch Harris from Memphis. The Cardinals also announced that Memphis OF Gary Brown was designated for assignment in order to make room for Harris on the 40-man roster. ... Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar returned to the starting lineup after injuring a groin while running out on a groundout in Thursday’s game with the Philadelphia Phillies. He did not play Saturday or Sunday and the Nationals were off Monday.