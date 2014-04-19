Wild pitch helps Nationals beat Cardinals

WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals had scored just one run in the first 15 innings of the series as Ian Desmond danced off third base on Friday with the bases loaded and two outs against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I have to take a chance here,” Desmond, the Washington shortstop, told himself when St. Louis pitcher Michael Wacha threw a ball in the dirt with pinch-hitter Zach Walters at the plate in the seventh inning of a tie game.

The Wacha (2-1) wild pitch allowed Desmond to score from third. When Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina threw wildly to Wacha in an attempt to get Desmond, the ball rolled into the St. Louis dugout as Washington second baseman Danny Espinosa, who had been on second, also came in to score to make it 3-1.

The Nationals’ relievers delivered in support of starter Gio Gonzalez.

“It worked out,” Desmond said of his dash for home. “It was a good win. It was definitely a high-atmosphere game. This is one win. There is a lot of baseball to play.”

“We know he is going to make that play almost all of the time,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said of Molina blocking balls in the dirt. “Today was very rare.”

St. Louis (three errors) had won the eight previous games against the Nationals, including a 6-0 record last year and a win in the first game of this series on Thursday. The last time Washington beat St. Louis was in Game 4 of the National League Division Series in 2012 at Nationals Park.

Gonzalez (3-1) went seven innings and allowed four hits and one run with seven strikeouts in getting the better of Wacha.

“I was just trying to be aggressive, especially with their lineup. He is just a tough guy to beat,” Gonzalez said of Wacha, who entered the game with an ERA of 1.89.

Nationals reliever Drew Storen retired the two batters he faced in the eighth (left fielder Matt Holliday and first baseman Allen Craig) with runners on second and third to get out of a jam after he took over for Tyler Clippard, who retired one batter in the eighth.

Washington closer Rafael Soriano came on in the ninth for his fourth save. The first out came when Molina hit a grounder off the leg of Soriano, who was able to throw out Molina at first. Soriano then got a comebacker from right fielder Shane Robinson to start a double play to end the game with slugger Matt Adams on deck as a possible pinch-hitter. Soriano has an ERA of 0.00 this season.

“The odds of him hitting into a double play are not really high,” Matheny said. “We were trying to get Adams to the plate and trying to win this game.”

Wacha allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts and no walks. But the Cardinals made three errors one night after Washington had three miscues.

The Cardinals tied the score at 1-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by second baseman Mark Ellis against Gonzalez, who struck out seven batters in the first five innings.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon hit his third homer of the year, a two-out solo shot to left, to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the third.

NOTES: The Nationals recalled LHP Xavier Cedeno from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned RHP Blake Treinen to the Chiefs. Cedeno pitched in 11 games last year for the Nationals. He had a 0.00 ERA in his first three games out of the bullpen this year for Syracuse. Treinen, who made his big league debut on April 12, threw 60 pitches in relief while going 2 2/3 innings in Washington’s 8-0 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday. ... The scheduled starters for Saturday’s game are Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-0, 5.27 ERA) against St. Louis RHP Lance Lynn (3-0, 4.00). ... St. Louis RHP Eric Fornataro, called up from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, said he expected to have high school friends at Friday night’s game. He went to Mills Godwin High near Richmond, about 100 miles south of Nationals Park. ... Washington had 19 errors through Thursday, the most in the National League. “It’s not a true testament of who we are,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said.