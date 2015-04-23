Wong helps Cardinals beat Nationals

WASHINGTON -- St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong called some of the acrobatic plays he made “backyard baseball” following the Cardinals’ 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday after St. Louis blew a 5-0 lead.

Wong had three hits, including a two-run homer, but there was little doubt which side of the ball he enjoyed more.

“Definitely defense. Defense is a lot of fun,” said Wong, standing by his locker. “That is when you are having a good time playing backyard baseball. Today was my night. I was able to contribute to the win.”

Wong ranged to his right and threw out Washington third baseman Yunel Escobar from short center field to end the fifth inning. Then he threw out slow-footed catcher Wilson Ramos on a similar play to begin the last of the sixth.

“Two of the better defensive plays we have seen at second base,” said Mike Matheny, the St. Louis manager. “He has incredible range. He had a huge day.”

Besides his homer, Wong, 24, drilled an RBI double down the left-field line with one out in the eighth against young reliever Blake Treinen (0-2) to make it 6-5. The hit scored center fielder Jon Jay, who walked and went to third on a single by catcher Yadier Molina (two hits).

“Blake is a tremendous pitcher,” said Washington starter Doug Fister, whose ERA rose from 0.69 to 2.37 after he allowed four earned runs in six innings. “He really has some great stuff. He is going through some growing pains. He has a great upside.”

St. Louis first baseman Matt Adams (two hits) drilled a solo homer in the ninth against Rafael Martin to give the Cardinals an insurance run.

“He made up for it today,” Matheny said of Adams, who had a tough day on defense Tuesday.

The winning pitcher was Kevin Siegrist (1-0), who did not allow a run in 1 1/3 innings. Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

“Seth did a very good job to get the ball to Rosy,” Matheny said of Seth Maness, who threw a scoreless eighth.

St. Louis (9-4) won for the sixth time in seven games while the Nationals (7-8) lost for just the second time in six games. The Cardinals won for the 15th time in their past 22 games against the Nationals.

“I‘m proud of the guys for fighting,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “It’s one of those days where you could just easily fold the tent and say it’s not our day, but they came back and made a game of it. We had a chance.”

Fister was replaced in the seventh by Matt Grace, a UCLA product who made his big league debut by retiring three of four batters in his lone inning.

“I was trying to get early contact. I just got beat. They obviously made me pay for it,” Fister said of the homers he gave up to third baseman Matt Carpenter in the first and Wong in the second.

Wong said he was looking for a two-seam fastball inside.

“I anticipated it coming. I put a good swing on it,” he said. “This is huge for us.”

John Lackey went 5 1/3 innings and gave up eight hits and five runs, the worst outing by a Cardinals starter this year. Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman had two infield hits.

The Nationals scored five runs in the third inning to tie the score at 5-5 against Lackey, who had not allowed a run in his previous 12 innings.

Washington left fielder Jayson Werth had a sacrifice fly, Zimmerman singled home a run, and Escobar drove in three runs with a two-out double with the bases loaded.

The Cardinals had taken a 5-0 lead in the top of the third after Adams had an RBI double and then scored when Zimmerman misplayed a grounder off the bat of Jay.

Wong hit a two-run homer with two outs in the third to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Molina singled before Wong’s blast.

Carpenter led off the game with a home run to right on a 2-2 pitch up in the zone from Fister.

Lackey collected the 1,800th strikeout of his career when he fanned shortstop Ian Desmond for the first out in the first inning.

Washington had not scored more than three runs in a game against the Cardinals in the previous eight meetings.

“Any win we can get here is pretty good,” Matheny said. “I just see fight (in his team). That is what I see.”

NOTES: The Nationals traded LHP Xavier Cedeno to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations. ... The Nationals called up LHP Matt Grace from Triple-A Syracuse and placed LHP Felipe Rivero on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 18. ... The scheduled starters for the series finale Thursday are Washington RHP Max Scherzer (1-0, 0.83 ERA) and St. Louis RHP Michael Wacha (2-0, 1.35). Scherzer, a St. Louis native, last faced his hometown team in 2009 when he pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks. ... Washington INF Yunel Escobar, whose walk-off homer beat St. Louis 2-1 on Tuesday, hit his previous walk-off homer in 2010. ... St. Louis OF Matt Holliday entered Wednesday with a hit in his first 12 games this season, but he went 0-for-4. ... Washington INF Anthony Rendon, who went on the disabled list April 5 with a left knee sprain, is slated to begin a rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Harrisburg, Nationals manager Matt Williams said.