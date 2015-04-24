Cardinals, Wacha handle Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Michael Wacha has matched up against some premier pitchers in his first three starts of the season and he’s yet to blink.

Wacha was at it again Thursday, coming out on top in a pitching duel against Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer as the St. Louis Cardinals pulled out a 4-1 victory to capture the rubber game of a closely contested series.

“He was great,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “I thought he had everything as much as he’s had everything so far this season. Everything looked very sharp.”

In his first two starts, Wacha (3-0) prevailed against Cincinnati ace Johnny Cueto. In Thursday’s game, he was able to outlast Scherzer, going seven innings while striking out six and giving up two runs and five hits.

“It was fun,” Wacha said.

Nothing against St. Louis has been fun for the Nationals. Washington is 3-13 during the regular season against the Cardinals since 2013 and not even the presence of Scherzer (1-2) on the mound could change the team’s fortunes.

”I haven’t been here that whole time, so I don’t know,“ Nationals manager Matt Williams said. ”What I can say to that question is when we have guys at first and third, we have to get them in. We can’t kick the ball.

“We have to play good defense whether against the Cardinals or anybody else. You’re setting yourself up for being on the wrong end off the stick if you do those things.”

Matt Adams’ sixth-inning RBI single proved to be the difference as the first baseman continued to torment Washington pitching, boosting his career RBI total to 11 in just 12 games against the Nationals.

The sixth-inning rally started when right fielder Jason Heyward singled against Scherzer, who then hit left fielder Matt Holliday with a pitch to move a Cardinals runner into scoring position for just the third time in the game. Adams followed with a sharp single to left to break a 1-1 tie.

“He’s aggressive with his heater, so I was going up there being ready for the fastball,” Adams said. “I got one middle away that I was able to put a good swing on.”

Wacha kept the Nationals in check for most of the game. His only blip came in the fifth inning when second baseman Danny Espinosa led off with a ringing double off the right field wall, Scherzer reached on an error by Adams and center fielder Denard Span laced an RBI single to right to tie the score at 1.

The Cardinals opened the scoring in the first inning thanks to some early wildness from Scherzer, who gave up base hits to the first two batters and then uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Matt Carpenter to trot home from third base.

“Overall, I felt good, felt good with my pitches,” said Scherzer, who also jammed a finger while hitting but said he was fine. “I know they were aggressive and I was able to get some quick outs.”

In the eighth, Cardinals pinch-hitter Mark Reynolds drove a ball deep into the right-center gap and Washington committed two throwing errors, allowing both Holliday, who had singled one batter before, and Reynolds to score.

Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal retired the side in order in the ninth to pick up his sixth save of the season and help continue St. Louis’ dominance against Washington.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for them and they’re a very good team,” Matheny said. “We don’t talk about that, think about it - we just go out and play the game.”

NOTES: Nationals OF Jayson Werth was not in the starting lineup Thursday, a move manager Matt Williams said was based on keeping him fresh after he missed spring training and the first week of the season with a shoulder injury. “He’s going to have to have an occasional day,” Williams said. ... Cardinals OF Jason Heyward has gotten off to a slow start at the plate, but manager Mike Matheny said the new acquisition’s output goes beyond batting average. “That’s not the biggest indicator for us. We like what he’s doing,” Matheny said. ... Cardinals OF Peter Bourjos will return to the team Friday after missing the last three games for the birth of his child. ... Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon (knee) will begin a rehab assignment Friday at Double-A Harrisburg. ... Washington will open a three-game series at Miami on Friday, with Jordan Zimmermann (1-2) opposing Mat Latos (0-3). St. Louis will travel to Milwaukee, where Carlos Martinez (1-0) will face Matt Garza (1-2).