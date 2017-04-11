Drew, Harper, Eaton lead Nationals' rout of Cardinals

WASHINGTON -- Nationals manager Dusty Baker, about four hours before the first pitch, had an easy answer for his much-maligned bullpen.

"Score more runs," said Baker, addressing the media at Nationals Park.

Baker was more than satisfied as his team cranked out 19 hits to crush the St. Louis Cardinals 14-6 on Monday in the opener of the three-game series.

Baker recorded his 1,770th victory as a manager, moving him into 16th place in baseball history.

Stephen Drew had three hits and drove in four runs, Bryce Harper had four hits and three RBIs, and Adam Eaton had three hits and three RBIs as the Nationals came from behind three times.

"Everyone had quality at-bats," said Drew, who got the start at short in place of the injured Trea Turner. "It is all the way through (the order). We worked the count and got ahead" of the pitcher.

Eaton hit at the top of the order instead of Turner, who held that spot before he was injured Saturday.

"That is my role right now. There are a lot of variables that play into it," Eaton said of leading off. "A great team win; it is fun to see. There is a lot of talent in this room. Every lineup is different. I have to be a little more grindy (in the leadoff spot)."

Eaton and Drew had plenty of help as Ryan Zimmerman had three hits and Jayson Werth and Matt Wieters each added two for the Nationals, who were able to overcome an ugly four-error night.

Right fielder Harper had an impressive game, bunting for a base hit in the sixth, throwing out a runner at first in the seventh and reaching base all six times.

"He is using the whole field," Baker said of Harper. "I hope he stays hot."

Drew gave the Nationals a 7-5 lead in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to score Harper. Washington scored seven times in the eighth as Drew had a two-run single, Adam Lind had a two-run double and Anthony Rendon had an RBI groundout, and two runs scored when Harper scorched a hard grounder to second.

Stephen Piscotty had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, and Yadier Molina and Matt Carpenter added two hits.

Washington starter Tanner Roark (2-0) allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (0-2) took the loss.

"They kind of kept coming" on offense, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Wainwright, who gave up 11 hits and six runs (five earned) in four-plus innings. "We have to make plays behind him, too. We have to do some things differently in the pen. We have to get outs."

Harper had an RBI single to left to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Wainwright.

Kolten Wong gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead in the second with a two-run double off Roark.

Eaton had a two-out RBI single to make it 2-2 in the second, and Piscotty had a two-out RBI single in the third to give the Cardinals a 3-2 edge.

Eaton had an RBI single in the fourth as the Nationals tied the score at 3. But Piscotty and Molina had RBI singles in the fifth as St. Louis grabbed a 5-3 advantage.

Washington responded again in the last of the fifth with three runs to take a 6-5 lead. Drew had an RBI double, Wieters drove in a run with a bloop single and Eaton had a sacrifice fly off reliever Brett Cecil, a University of Maryland product.

"I'm sure he will sleep well tonight," Baker said of Eaton.

One bright spot for the Cardinals was reliever Trevor Rosenthal, who fanned all three batters he faced in his first outing of the year.

"He was terrific," Matheny said.

Jedd Gyorko homered in the ninth for the Cardinals.

Matt Albers pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Nationals.

"Matt Albers did a great job for us," Baker said.

NOTES: The Cardinals activated RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) from the 10-day disabled list Monday and sent RHP Sam Tuivailala to Triple-A Memphis. ... Washington SS Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) went on the 10-day disabled list and OF Michael A. Taylor was called up from Triple-A Syracuse. "Hopefully it heals quickly and I can get back out there," said Turner ... Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty (knee soreness) was back in the starting lineup after he did not start Saturday and Sunday.