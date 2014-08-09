Preview: Cardinals at Orioles

Less than 24 hours after conducting their own version of a home run derby, the Baltimore Orioles look to batter another new member of St. Louis’ rotation when they host the Cardinals in the middle contest of their three-game interleague series Saturday afternoon. J.J. Hardy led the charge in Friday’s 12-2 rout with a pair of blasts while Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Ryan Flaherty also went deep as Baltimore belted a season-high six homers and reached Justin Masterson for five runs in two-plus innings in the right-hander’s second start since being acquired from Cleveland. Nick Hundley collected three hits and plated the lone run not scored on a homer as the first-place Orioles maintained their five-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East.

After bashing Masterson, Baltimore gets the opportunity to do the same against John Lackey, who will be making his second start since coming over from Boston. A.J. Pierzynski kept St. Louis from being shut out with a two-run homer, one of the club’s four hits in the contest. The Cardinals fell two games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central but remained even with San Francisco for the second wild-card spot.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FS1, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (12-7, 3.55 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (3-8, 4.52)

Lackey was victorious in his debut for St. Louis on Sunday, limiting Milwaukee to two runs and seven hits over seven innings in a 3-2 triumph. The 35-year-old also held his opponents to fewer than three earned runs in each of his final three starts for Boston. Lackey has pitched well against Baltimore in his career, going 14-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 26 outings.

Jimenez will be making his first start in over a month after spending time on the disabled list with a sprained right ankle. The 30-year-old Dominican lasted only 3 2/3 innings at Boston on July 5, surrendering four runs on five hits and six walks before escaping with a no-decision. Jimenez who is 2-3 in eight career starts against St. Louis, has won only one of his last 11 outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis RF Oscar Taveras went 0-for-3 on Friday, ending his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Baltimore C Caleb Joseph, who has homered in four straight games, missed Friday’s contest due to a family medical emergency.

3. The Cardinals will be without RHP Jason Motte, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with tightness in his lower back.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Orioles 4