Orioles’ power switch remains on vs. Cardinals

BALTIMORE -- The St. Louis Cardinals are getting a good look at why the Baltimore Orioles are the best power-hitting team in the major leagues.

Caleb Joseph hit a home run for a fifth straight game, and the Orioles also got homers from Nelson Cruz and Delmon Young in a 10-3 victory Saturday at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (67-49) increased their lead to six games over New York and Toronto in the American League East -- Baltimore’s biggest lead this season and largest since 1997.

Joseph became the first Baltimore catcher to homer in five consecutive games. The previous record was four, but the 28-year-old rookie erased that with his early two-run homer off St. Louis starter John Lackey.

“It’s just a big whirlwind of emotions,” Joseph said. “You set a record and maybe seven, eight months ago I was thinking about hanging it up. Every day in the big leagues is such a blessing, and especially to be on this team with this group of guys and to be in first place it’s just a great feeling.”

The Orioles lead the major leagues with 147 homers and have hit nine in the first two games of this series. Baltimore hit a season-high six Friday in a 12-2 victory over St. Louis (61-54).

In fact, 17 of the team’s 22 runs against the Cardinals have come thanks to home runs -- hit by eight players.

“This is a team that is swinging the bat well,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s just another one of those days. I don’t think there has been many times this year when we said ‘It’s one of those days’ two days in a row.”

Shortstop J.J. Hardy is the only Oriole who has homered more than once in this series; he hit two Friday.

“You want to pass the load around,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “The more a pitcher has to focus on numerous guys and not have breathing spots in the lineup ... Let’s face it, some guys coast a little bit through certain parts and save their bullets. The more you can keep them from doing that ...”

The Orioles were familiar with Lackey (12-8) from his AL East days with the Boston Red Sox. St. Louis recently acquired the right-hander to help the rotation, but Lackey never got settled in this game.

He gave up nine runs on 13 hits -- including the three homers -- in five innings plus three batters.

“Obviously, they have a great lineup,” Lackey said. “You have to give them credit. They’ve got some great hitters. For the most part, I got my butt kicked. I didn’t execute enough pitches.”

Cruz, the designated hitter, and left fielder Young also hit two-run shots. Young hit an RBI double earlier and led the team with three RBIs.

The Orioles finished with 16 hits in this game after getting 15 in the series opener. Baltimore has 22 runs on 31 hits in 16 innings in the first two games.

All of that power gave plenty of support to Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez, who came off the disabled list Saturday (sprained ankle) and won his second straight decision despite struggling at times.

Jimenez (4-8) had some control issues early but worked his way through six innings, giving up three runs on six hits even though he walked three and struck out two.

“I mean, at first, I was a little bit out of control, but the guys put a lot of runs on the scoreboard so that made me definitely feel a little more comfortable out there,” Jimenez said. “Then I just attacked the strike zone.”

The Cardinals took an early lead when designated hitter Jhonny Peralta lined a two-out double to left field off Jimenez in the first inning.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter scored on the play, but Baltimore second baseman Jonathan Schoop nailed left fielder Matt Holliday at the plate with a perfect relay throw. The play was upheld on review.

St. Louis made it 2-0 in the second when center fielder Jon Jay lined a two-out solo home run to right.

The Orioles answered with a three-run second inning. Young’s double plated Hardy from first, and Joseph hit a two-run homer to left-center for a 3-2 lead.

In the third, Cruz belted a two-run home run to left for a 5-2 lead. That was Cruz’s 30th home run, and he became the 19th Oriole to hit 30 home runs in a season.

Jay drove in his second run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, cutting Baltimore’s lead to 5-3, but Jimenez escaped a jam with two runners on and two out.

Cruz barely missed a home run in the fifth, lining a double off the right-field fence. He scored on Hardy’s single, and Young followed with his two-run shot to left for an 8-3 lead.

NOTES: The Orioles optioned RHP Miguel Gonzalez to Triple-A Norfolk. He is 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) this season, and it’s a roster move to briefly clear space for RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, reinstated from the disabled list to start Saturday. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter confirmed that RHP Kevin Gausman will start the final game of the St. Louis series on Sunday while RHP Bud Norris gets the first game against the Yankees on Monday. ... C A.J. Pierzynski’s two-run home run on Friday gave the Cardinals their only runs against the Orioles and was his 12th career shot vs. Baltimore -- tops among active catchers. ... The Cardinals are one of only two National League teams with four players with at least 26 doubles. SS Jhonny Peralta leads the way with 29, and LF Matt Holliday, 3B Matt Carpenter and 1B Matt Adams all have 26.