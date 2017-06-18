Schoop leads HR binge, Orioles batter Cardinals

BALTIMORE -- Rather than dampening Jonathan Schoop's confidence, a costly error early in the game seemed to energize the Baltimore Orioles second baseman.

Schoop recovered from the gaffe and led an offensive explosion that the Orioles hope will be the catalyst to get their season on track.

Schoop tied a career high with four hits, including two of Baltimore's five home runs, and the Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 15-7 on Saturday.

"You've got to forget about the past," Schoop said. "I know I made a tough error, and then we come back and score runs. We forget about it and get better."

Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo hit back-to-back homers in the first inning and Manny Machado added a solo shot off starter Adam Wainwright (7-5).

Baltimore scored nine runs against Wainwright, who lasted just 1 2/3 innings -- the shortest start of his 12-year career.

"You face a good lineup, especially in a hitters ballpark, and you throw it down the middle, they're going to hit it hard," Wainwright said. "They're going to hit it out. That's what happened."

Dexter Fowler hit a three-run homer off reliever Alec Asher in the sixth inning that pulled St. Louis within 12-7. The Orioles extended a franchise record by allowing at least five runs for the 14th straight game.

Orioles reliever Mychal Givens then contained the Cardinals with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and a career-high 41 pitches.

Baltimore got some breathing room in the seventh on a solo shot by Schoop and a double by J.J. Hardy that provided a 14-7 lead.

"I'm prepared for any situation," Givens said. "Like today, I was prepared. I was stretching and always prepared for any situation like that."

A passed ball gave Baltimore its 15th run in the eighth inning -- the team's highest output since 2015. The Orioles won for just the second time in the past 10 games.

Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina also went deep for the Cardinals, who were 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Orioles left-hander Wade Miley (3-4) scuffled early, walking two of the first three batters he faced. That proved costly as Schoop could not handle a hard grounder by Molina, allowing St. Louis to take a 1-0 lead.

Miley allowed six runs (five earned) and six hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

"It's been a grind, no doubt," Miley said. "Baseball's going to throw that at you at some point every year. It's just kind of how we come through it, and hopefully we're moving in the right direction."

Baltimore pulled ahead on the homers by Jones and Trumbo and then took control with seven runs in the second.

Hardy set the tone with a two-run double and Machado hit a solo homer two batters later.

Trey Mancini had another two-run double that ended Wainwright's day. Left-hander Tyler Lyons entered and allowed an RBI single to Schoop.

After DeJong pulled St. Louis within 9-3 in the fourth, a wild pitch by Lyons gave Baltimore its 10th run in the bottom half. Schoop provided a 12-3 lead with a two-run shot later that inning.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny lauded Lyons for going 31/3 innings, helping preserve the bullpen.

"We had to have someone do something special out of the pen so we didn't beat up everybody and that was Tyler," Matheny said. "Overall, the bullpen did a nice job and guys kept swinging the bats."

NOTES: Baltimore 1B Chris Davis (strained right oblique) would not speculate on how long he might be out of the lineup. He went on the 10-day DL on Wednesday retroactive to the previous day. ... Cardinals 1B Matt Carpenter got the nod as the DH and went 0-for-3 in the leadoff spot but reached base twice on walks. ... Orioles RHP Mike Wright (shoulder) received a cortisone injection on Friday and will be shut down for at least three days.