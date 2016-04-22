Preview: Cardinals at Padres

Adam Wainwright has yet to find his groove and the St. Louis ace will seek to regain his form when the visiting Cardinals open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday. Wainwright is winless and has allowed 22 hits and nine walks in 16 1/3 innings spanning three outings.

Wainwright won 19 or more games in four of five seasons before an Achilles’ tendon injury limited him to 28 innings last season. He will attempt to get St. Louis started successfully on a seven-game road trip that concludes with four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Center fielder Jon Jay — acquired from the Cardinals in the offseason for infielder Jedd Gyorko — went 7-for-12 with two walks as the Padres took two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates. San Diego was crushed 11-1 in Thursday’s series finale, marking the second-most runs it has allowed in a game this season.

TV: 10:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinal RH Adam Wainwright (0-2, 8.27 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (0-1, 5.40)

Wainwright was shelled by the Cincinnati Reds in his last outing when he gave up seven runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He is 6-2 with a 1.74 ERA and .225 batting average against in 11 career appearances (eight starts) against the Padres. Wainwright has regularly handcuffed right fielder Matt Kemp (3-for-23) but has struggled with left fielder Melvin Upton Jr. (4-for-9).

Cashner turned in his top outing of the season Saturday against Arizona when he gave up one run and four hits in six innings while receiving a no-decision. He is 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA against the Cardinals but six of his eight appearances came in relief. Cashner has struggled with catcher Yadier Molina (4-for-9) and recently activated infielder Ruben Tejada (4-for-10).

WALK-OFFS

1. Molina is 14-for-30 with six RBIs during the past nine games.

2. Upton reached base seven times (five walks, two hits) in the series against Pittsburgh.

3. St. Louis LF Matt Holliday has three homers in the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Padres 4