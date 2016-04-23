Myers powers Padres past Cards

SAN DIEGO -- Wil Myers said he “felt something click” Friday night.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said the Padres first baseman. “A hitter just feels it, something in my approach.”

Whatever it was, it worked.

Myers homered in his first at-bat, added a sacrifice fly in his second and doubled home a run in the seventh as the Padres defeated St. Louis 4-1 in the opener of a three-game series at Petco Park.

Padres right-hander Andrew Cashner allowed a run -- a Randal Grichuk homer -- on three hits over six innings to pick up his first win of the season. Fernando Rodney got his third save for the Padres.

Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals fell to 0-3, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings.

“When he’s on, he makes us go,” Padres manager Andy Green said of Myers, who was 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, three RBIs and a stolen base. “For the last week, he’s had competitive at-bats.”

“I‘m seeing the ball better,” said Myers, who snapped a streak Friday night by not striking out. He had struck out at least once in each of the Padres first 16 games.

Myers has been hitting second rather than fourth in the Padres batting order even since second baseman Cory Spangenberg went on the disabled list with a quad strain.

“I like hitting second because I like hitting in the first inning,” said Myers.

Cashner (1-1) and three relievers held the Cardinals to six hits. Fernando Rodney picked up his third save for the Padres.

“Cash was obviously very effective tonight,” said Green. “He attacked the zone with his fastball and worked out of trouble.”

Wainwright, meanwhile, continued his early-season struggles.

“It’s still not great, but I made more quality pitches tonight and that is how I have to look at it,” said Wainwright. “Obviously the life on some of my stuff isn’t quite there yet. The execution of a lot of different pitches was better.”

“I thought Adam took a step forward today,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “Overall, he kept us in the game the way Cashner was coming at us.”

The Cardinals wasted excellent opportunities in the fifth and seventh innings with the Padres leading 3-1.

Pinch-hitter Aldemys Diaz opened the seventh with a single off Padres reliever Ryan Buchter and raced to third on a double by shortstop Ruben Tejada. But when the throw to the infield got away, Diaz tried to score and was thrown out by third baseman Adam Rosales, who recovered the wild throw.

“That was a heads up play by Adam and probably saved us,” said Green.

Cashner worked his way out of a jam in the top of the fifth. Cardinals’ second baseman Kolton Wong opened the fifth with a single and moved to second when Cashner hit Tejada with a pitch.

But after Wainwright advanced Wong and Tejada with a sacrifice bunt, Cashner struck out third baseman Matt Carpenter to freeze the runners at second and third then retired right fielder Stephen Piscotty on a routine grounder to Jemile Weeks at second.

Myers helped the Padres take a 2-0 lead with a solo homer in the first and a sacrifice fly in the third.

Wainwright entered the game with an 8.27 earned run average and had struggled with his opening pitches to hitters in his first three starts. Hitters were batting .706 off the first pitch they saw from Wainwright when Myers launched a 418-foot drive to right center on the first pitch he saw from the Cardinals’ right-hander.

Cashner led off the Padres third with a bunt single pushed up the first-base line. Cashner raced to third when center fielder Jon Jay slashed a single off the glove of St. Louis first baseman Matt Adams, the ricochet rolling past Wong into short right-center.

Cashner then scored on Myer’s liner to the warning track in right.

St. Louis got on the board in the top of the fourth when center fielder Randal Grichuk lined a 432-homer into the Cardinals bullpen in left center.

The Padres got the run back in the bottom of the fourth. Second baseman Jemile Weeks singled with two out and scored from first on third baseman Adam Rosales’ double to right-center.

The Padres stretched their lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh against Cardinals reliever Seth Maness.

Pinch-hitter Jose Pirela opened the inning with a double but was out at third on a failed sacrifice bunt by Jay. Myers then doubled to right center with Jay scoring from first.

NOTES: The Padres are promoting RHP Cesar Vargas from Double-A San Antonio to start Saturday night’s game against the Cardinals in the spot vacated when LHP Robbie Erlin was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a forearm strain . . . The Padres Friday promoted OF-2B Jose Pirela from Triple-A El Paso and optioned RHP Leonel Campos to the Chihuahuas. Campos was with the Padres one day and allowed seven runs (five earned) in one-third of an inning . . . The Cardinals gave veteran Tejada his second start at short Friday night while giving rookie Diaz a game off . . . INF Jedd Gyorko was at Petco Park for the first time Friday since the Padres traded him to the Cardinals last winter for CF Jon Jay. Gyorko flew out as a pinch-hitter.