Hazelbaker, Gyorko flex muscle as Cards beat Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Jeremy Hazelbaker and former Padre Jedd Gyorko hit three-run homers and shortstop Aledmys Diaz had five hits including a two-run double Saturday night as the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the San Diego bullpen for 10 runs over the last three innings in an 11-2 win at Petco Park.

Hazelbaker and Gyorko each hit tape-measure shots off former Cardinals reliever Carlos Villanueva.

Hazelbaker snapped out of a 0-for-17 drought with a pinch-hit, tie-breaking, 421-foot drive to right center in the seventh to make it 5-2. It was Hazelbaker’s fourth homer of the season.

Gyorko, who had three hits, rifled a 431-foot drive into the left-field grandstands an inning later. His third homer of the season made it 8-2.

“It took a while to get going and then we had a couple big at-bats,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, whose team scored two runs in the first 15 innings of the series before striking for 10 over three frames.

“I felt something off-speed was coming,” said Hazelbaker, whose homer came one at-bat after Matt Carpenter tied the game with a pinch-hit single. Speaking of the 17 straight hitless at-bats preceding his home run, Hazelbaker said: “I was kind of trying to make things happen instead of letting them happen on their own.”

Diaz capped his 5-for-5 night with a two-run double in the top of the ninth. Diaz has six straight hits in the series to raise his average 80 points to .467.

Right-hander Michael Wacha (2-0) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings to get the win. Kevin Quackenbush (1-1), the first of five Padres relievers, took the loss.

The Cardinals entered the seventh trailing 2-1. Catcher Yadier Molina opened the inning by drawing a walk from Quackenbush and moved to second when Gyorko hit a liner back at Quackenbush, who dropped the ball before throwing Gyorko out at first.

Diaz topped a single up the third baseline and Carpenter greeted left-handed reliever Brad Hand with a game-tying single to center. That brought on Hazelbaker and Villanueva.

Right-hander Cesar Vargas, making his major league debut, held the Cardinals scoreless on four hits through the first five innings.

The 24-year-old native of Puebla, Mexico, was signed as a minor league free agent last winter after being released by the Yankees organization. He spent most of spring training with the Padres and had a 1.42 earned run average with 14 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings for Double-A San Antonio before being called up when left-handed starter Robbie Erlin was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.

But Vargas’ fairytale start came to an end when Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty opened the top of the sixth with a 397-foot homer into the left field seats. Vargas departed after walking the next hitter, left fielder Matt Holliday on a full-count pitch.

Vargas allowed one run in his debut on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings plus two hitters. He threw 88 pitches with 48 going for strikes.

“Vargas did a nice job of keeping guys off balance,” said Matheny.

”I thought he was really good,“ Padres manager Andy Green said of Vargas. ”I feel completely comfortable with him in the rotation. He was a little jumpy in the first inning. Then he hung a breaking ball to Piscotty.

“I‘m a little upset with the result,” Vargas said through an interpreter. “They don’t miss mistakes here and I left a slider up (to Piscotty). It was an unforgettable experience.”

The Padres took a 1-0 lead by scoring a first-inning run for the second straight game after scoring in the first only once in their first 16 games.

First baseman Wil Myers singled to right off Wacha and moved to third on right fielder Matt Kemp’s ground-rule double to right-center. Myers scored on left fielder Melvin Upton Jr.’s sacrifice fly to right.

A third-inning single by Padres center fielder Jon Jay was the only other hit off Wacha until Kemp opened the bottom of the sixth with a double into the left field corner. Upton drew a walk in a nine-pitch duel with Wacha and the runners advanced on third baseman Brett Wallace’s ground out to first.

Kemp scored on a sacrifice fly to center by shortstop Alexei Ramirez after Wacha intentionally walked catcher Derek Norris to load the bases with one out to give the Padres a short-lived 2-1 lead.

NOTES: The Padres placed INF Alexi Amarista on the 15-day disabled list Saturday to open space for RHP Cesar Vargas on the 25-man roster. Amarista joins 3B Yangervis Solarte and 2B Cory Spangenberg as one of three infielders on the Padres disabled list . . . Cards manager Mike Matheny gave 3B Matt Carpenter his first night off Saturday “because he’s scuffling” and used 2B Kolten Wong in the lead-off slot for the first time this season while giving former Padre Jedd Gyorko his first start at 3B. Gyorko started his minor league career as a 3B in the Padres organization.