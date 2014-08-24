Preview: Cardinals at Phillies

A pair of recent acquisitions square off Sunday afternoon, when the St. Louis Cardinals conclude their three-game road series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Justin Masterson, picked up in a trade with Cleveland last month, takes the mound for the Cardinals. The Phillies counter with Jerome Williams, a journeyman who has pitched well since being claimed off waivers from Texas a few weeks ago.

The teams split the first two games of the weekend set, with St. Louis evening things up with a 6-5 victory on Saturday. Matt Carpenter delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 12th inning and finished with two hits for the Cardinals, who have won eight of their last 10 games and lead the National League wild-card race while trailing first-place Milwaukee by one-half game in the NL Central. Ryan Howard has had a disappointing season for Philadelphia but is 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs in this series.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Justin Masterson (6-7, 5.64 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-5, 5.91)

Masterson has made four starts since joining St. Louis, posting a 6.30 ERA and allowing at least four runs in three of those outings. Expect the Phillies to load up their lineup with left-handed hitters, as southpaws are hitting .321 with a .921 OPS versus the former Indian in 2014. That said, four of Philadelphia’s veteran left-handed hitters - Chase Utley, Ben Revere, Grady Sizemore and Howard - are a combined 7-for-44 (.159) against him.

Williams has allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings since joining the Phillies, shutting down a pair of American League contenders - the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle - in the process. He held the Mariners to one run and three hits over seven frames his last time out. The player on the Cardinals who has the most experience against Williams is veteran A.J. Pierzynski (3-for-17, no extra-base hits).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta, who homered in Saturday’s victory, has not gone deep in back-to-back games since April 14-15.

2. Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins has not homered since July 30 and has recorded only one RBI this month.

3. This is the seventh and final meeting in the season series, which currently is tied at three games apiece.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Phillies 2