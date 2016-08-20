Preview: Cardinals at Phillies

Randal Grichuk has been an integral part of the first seven contests of the St. Louis Cardinals' nine-game road trip. The 25-year-old looks to extend his hitting streak to eight games on Saturday as the Cardinals attempt to continue their success on the road and secure a series victory versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Grichuk belted a solo homer in the second inning and an RBI double in the 11th en route to Friday's 4-3 win for St. Louis, which improved to 5-2 on its current trek and a majors-best 37-23 on the road. Grichuk is batting 10-for-26 with nine extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, three homers) and nine RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak and 11-for-29 with five homers and eight RBIs in eight career meetings with Philadelphia. While the Cardinals overcame a late two-run deficit to post their fifth straight win and build a two-game lead over Pittsburgh in the quest for the second wild card in the National League, the Phillies suffered their third loss in four outings and fourth in five encounters with St. Louis this season. Philadelphia's Freddy Galvis had an RBI double and homer to extend his hitting streak to six games, during which he has driven in five runs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Luke Weaver (0-0. 4.50 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (9-7, 3.65)

Weaver overcame a two-run homer by All-Star Addison Russell to record a decent performance in his major-league debut last Saturday. Weaver, who will turn 23 on Sunday, allowed just those two runs on four hits while walking and striking out three before exiting after four innings. The 2014 first-round selection out of Florida Stater will receive another start as Michael Wacha works his way back from a shoulder injury.

Hellickson saw his scheduled start on Wednesday pushed back three days after tweaking his back last week at Dodger Stadium. The 29-year-old reported no issues in a bullpen session instead and will look to turn in his sixth straight strong performance. Hellickson, who is 3-0 after yielding just eight runs on 24 hits in his last five starts (31 1/3 innings), but was blitzed for six runs on seven hits - including three homers - in a 10-3 setback at St. Louis on May 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 2B Jedd Gyorko launched a two-run homer in the ninth inning for his fourth homer in six games.

2. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard is 2-for-13 with two homers and four RBIs versus his hometown team this season.

3. The Phillies are a woeful 9-18 against NL Central representatives this season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Cardinals 2