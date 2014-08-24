(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting St. Louis’ standing in the third graph after Milwaukee’s victory)

Phillies 7, Cardinals 1: Jerome Williams pitched eight terrific innings, allowing only one run and five hits as host Philadelphia edged St. Louis in the rubber game of their weekend set.

Williams (4-5) continued to excel with the Phillies, who claimed him off waivers a couple weeks ago and have watched the journeyman right-hander go 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA in three starts since joining the team. He struck out five and walked three before Justin De Fratus took care of things in the ninth.

Ben Revere had two hits and scored twice while Jimmy Rollins belted a two-run homer for Philadelphia. St. Louis managed just six hits on the day, including two apiece by Jhonny Peralta and Oscar Taveras, in falling 1 1/2 games behind National League Central-leading Milwaukee.

The Phillies scored in each of the first three innings against Justin Masterson (6-8), building a 5-0 lead in the process. Chase Utley had an RBI single in the first inning and Williams squeezed home a run in the second before Revere followed with a base hit to make it 3-0.

A fourth-inning wild pitch by Masterson and an RBI single by Wil Nieves later in the frame pushed the advantage to 5-0. Rollins’ seventh-inning blast against Nick Greenwood - his 16th homer of the season - capped the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Masterson was charged with five runs and six hits in three innings and has a 7.43 ERA in five starts since coming over in a trade with Cleveland. ... Rollins had not homered since July 30 and entered with only one RBI in August. ... Revere raised his average to .314, tying Colorado 1B Justin Morneau for the top spot in the National League.