Phillies 9, Cardinals 2

PHILADELPHIA -- Adam Morgan made a successful major league debut and got some much-needed offense from a lineup that had been struggling for weeks, as the Philadelphia Phillies salvaged the series finale with St. Louis in a 9-2 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Morgan (1-0), who was notified late in the week that he would be moving up from triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace right-handed pitcher Seth Rosin, exited the game to raucous applause after throwing 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on six hits and striking out six batters on 78 pitches, 54 of which were strikes.

He became the first Phillies starter to earn a win since May 23, a franchise-record span of 25 starts without a victory for the rotation.

The Phillies’ offense made it easy for him, scoring more runs than it had in any game this season.

After Morgan served up two scoreless innings to start his major-league career, the Phillies (24-47) hit the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning in a big way, scoring three runs on Cardinals starter Michael Wacha (9-3, 2.85 ERA).

The big blow was a two-run, bases-loaded single by second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

Morgan’s lone blemish on his impressive debut came in the top of the fourth, when Cardinals shortstop Jhonny Peralta homered off the rookie for his 11th home run of the year.

Things got worse for the Cardinals (45-24) in the bottom of the fifth, as they saw their 3-1 deficit increase to 5-1 by the inning’s end thanks to RBI base hits by Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco and first baseman Ryan Howard.

Wacha, who had made it into the seventh inning in five of his last six starts, picked up his third loss of the season, tossing 81 pitches (57 strikes) through five innings of work while allowing five earned runs on eight hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

The Phillies tacked on some insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh by way of an RBI single by outfielder Ben Revere and a three-run home run from infielder Andres Blanco.

Cardinals right fielder Jason Heyward hit a home run in the top of the ninth off Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon for the final margin.

NOTES: The Phillies optioned RHP Seth Rosin to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and called up LHP Adam Morgan from the same club. Morgan made his major league debut Sunday. ... Before Sunday’s victory, the Phillies were just 4-14 (.222) in June, the lowest win total in the majors this month. ... Entering Sunday, Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta ranked seventh in the National League in batting (.312) and his 10 home runs were tied for the major league lead among shortstops going into Sunday. ... Cardinals starting pitchers have 32 wins, second in the majors with 44 quality starts. The starters held a collective 2.61 ERA, tops in the majors, before Sunday.