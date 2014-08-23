Phillies’ Kendrick shaky early but holds on to beat Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Kyle Kendrick, at a loss to explain his first-inning woes this season, was finally not left with one Friday night.

He again struggled out of the gate before settling down to win for the first time in nearly a month as the Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4.

“It’s just been one of those years, the first inning,” Kendrick said. “You just have to keep battling. ...It’s not in my head at all. It’s really not. I don’t know. It’s one of those things this year. It will be gone next year, I think.”

First baseman Ryan Howard drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which won for the third time in four games and denied St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright an opportunity to become the major leagues’ first 16-game winner.

First baseman Matt Adams homered for the Cardinals, who saw a four-game winning streak end.

Kendrick (6-11) allowed three runs in the first inning, increasing his season ERA in that inning to 9.69, but surrendered just one other run, on Adams’ homer, while going 6 1/3 innings. He yielded eight hits while striking out four and walking one.

Kendrick, who retired the final eight hitters he faced, last won when he beat Arizona on July 25. He lost his next start and was saddled with no-decisions in all three of his August outings before Friday.

“It’s nice to get a win, especially against a guy like (Wainwright),” he said. “It was fun, a good win.”

Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg thought both pitchers were affected by “a little bit of a tight (strike) zone” by home plate umpire Jeff Kellogg early in the game. As a result Kendrick pitched behind, and was hit hard.

But after the first inning, Kendrick said, Kellogg “opened up a little.”

“You have to adapt,” Kendrick said.

“He fought and hung in there,” Sandberg said. “What he did was, he started working ahead with early strikes and it made a big difference in the swings. He was able to mix in some off-speed stuff, secondary pitches.”

Jake Diekman and Ken Giles combined for 1 2/3 perfect innings of relief and Jonathan Papelbon worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 31st save of the season.

In all, Phillies pitchers set down the last 16 hitters they faced.

Wainwright (15-8) went six innings and allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits. He struck out two and walked three. His ERA in five August starts stands at 5.33.

“For a month and a half it’s been just frustrating baseball on my part,” he said. “I haven’t been able to make pitches like I want to. I’ve been talking myself blue in the face. Now I just have to go out and pitch.”

St. Louis center fielder Jon Jay went 0-for-3 and saw a 12-game hitting streak end.

Left fielder Matt Holliday drove in the first two St. Louis runs in the first with a double, and Jay chased home the other with a sacrifice fly, but the Phillies answered with one in the bottom of the first on an infield bouncer off the bat of Howard.

Adams led off the third inning with his 13th homer of the season, giving St. Louis a 4-1 lead.

Philadelphia exploded for four runs in the bottom of the third. Second baseman Chase Utley drove in the first run with an infield out and Howard followed with an RBI single. Right fielder Marlon Byrd tied the score with a sacrifice fly and the Phillies went ahead when Adams threw wildly to third during a rundown, allowing Howard to score.

That inning began with a single by Kendrick, who broke an 0-for-18 slump. It also included two walks on the part of Wainwright.

“The worst thing tonight was walking people,” he said. “It’s inexcusable and it put us in a bad spot.”

NOTES: Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game that OF-1B John Mayberry Jr., on the disabled list since July 21 with an inflamed left wrist, is making good progress in his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Sandberg would not venture a guess as to when Mayberry might return. “We’re going the cautious route with him,” Sandberg said. ... MLB.com reported that Boston was on the verge of signing Cuban outfielder Rusney Castillo, a player the Phillies reportedly coveted. “I know that he was looked at,” Sandberg said. “I‘m not sure how aggressive we were on him.” ... The Cardinals flip-flopped RHP Adam Wainwright and RHP Shelby Miller in their rotation so that Wainwright will be lined up to face the other National League Central contenders in future series. Miller, originally slated to start Friday, will now pitch Saturday against Phillies RHP David Buchanan.