Preview: Cardinals at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to rejoin the National League Central race this weekend during a three-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who have won three of their last four. St. Louis has struggled to get its offense untracked, but center fielder Peter Bourjos showed signs of ending his season-long slump with five hits in his last two games. The news is not as encouraging for first baseman Allen Craig, whose average has dropped to .202 with two hits in his last 20 at-bats.

Pittsburgh has won four of its last six following a 4-15 stretch that sent them sliding down the standings. Manager Clint Hurdle has had four different players hit leadoff this season, including right fielder Travis Snider, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Wednesday’s 4-3 win over San Francisco. Snider’s .228 batting average has created even more calls for top outfield prospect Gregory Polanco, who entered Thursday hitting .395 with four home runs for Triple-A Indianapolis.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (2-3, 2.55 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (0-3, 4.54)

Wacha is facing the Pirates for the first time since Game 4 of last year’s NL Division Series, when he threw 7 1/3 no-hit innings before allowing Pedro Alvarez’s solo homer. The 22-year-old has been a victim of poor run support in recent starts, including last Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Wacha, who is seeking his first win since April 13, ranks near the top of the league in strikeouts with 50 in 42 1/3 innings covering seven games.

Liriano has gone 10 consecutive regular-season starts without a win and failed to pitch into the fourth inning in each of his last two outings. Jhonny Peralta is 13-for-40 with two home runs against the 30-year-old, who is 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals. Liriano, who has been battling a groin injury suffered late in spring training, owns an 8-2 record and 2.24 ERA in 15 starts at PNC Park since the beginning of last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates OF Starling Marte has stolen 11 consecutive bases and has been successful 16 times in his last 17 attempts dating to last season.

2. The Cardinals are 15-2 when scoring more than three runs.

3. Following this series, the Pirates and Cardinals won’t meet again until July 7-10 at Busch Stadium.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Pirates 2