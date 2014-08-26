Preview: Cardinals at Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals are strengthening their hold on the top spot in the National League wild-card race, but it’s the NL Central title that they covet. The Cardinals have won nine of their last 12 and look to continue their surge toward division-leading Milwaukee when they resume their three-game series against the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. The Cardinals are 1 1/2 games behind the Brewers in the division but own a three-game lead over San Francisco atop the wild-card standings, while the Pirates trail the Giants by 1 1/2 contests for the final playoff spot.The Cardinals notched their 23rd comeback victory of the season in Monday’s series opener, scoring three runs in the seventh inning and holding on for a 3-2 triumph. St. Louis does have some concerns at the back end of the bullpen, as closer Trevor Rosenthal gave up a ninth-inning home run by Andrew McCutchen before recording his 39th save - tied with Milwaukee’s Francisco Rodriguez for the NL lead. St. Louis leads the season series 8-6.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (14-8, 2.78 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (7-4, 3.69)

Lynn has been one of the majors’ best pitchers since the All-Star break, going 4-2 with a 1.84 ERA in seven starts. He has won three straight outings and was dominant last time out, holding Cincinnati to four hits over seven scoreless innings. The 27-year-old is 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 career games (11 starts) against Pittsburgh.

Cole was solid in his return from the disabled list Wednesday, holding Atlanta to two runs and five hits over seven innings, but he didn’t get a decision. It was the 23-year-old’s first major-league start since July 4. Cole is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in two outings against St. Louis, including a victory on April 4 in which he gave up two runs over seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis C Yadier Molina and RHP Michael Wacha will report to Double-A Springfield on Tuesday to begin workouts. Molina could start a rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday.

2. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday, who is riding a seven-game hitting streak, is 5-for-6 with a double versus Cole.

3. McCutchen, who has homered in three of his last four games, is 4-for-29 with 11 strikeouts against Lynn.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Pirates 3