Preview: Cardinals at Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals made history against National League Central Division rival Pittsburgh last week and brace for a rematch when they visit the Pirates on Friday in the opener of a three-game set. The Cardinals set a franchise mark in their three-game sweep of the Pirates a week ago - with all three victories coming in extra innings.

St. Louis knocked off the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Thursday to complete a 9-2 homestand and improve to 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Cardinals also boosted their record to a major league-best 21-7 as they prepare to open a six-game road trip that includes an interleague series at Cleveland. Pittsburgh had scored only five runs during a five-game losing streak before breaking out offensively in a 7-2 victory over Cincinnati in Thursday’s series finale. The Pirates will send left-hander Francisco Liriano to the mound to oppose unbeaten Cardinals righty Michael Wacha.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (4-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (1-1, 1.95)

Wacha continued his strong start by tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings of five-hit ball against Pittsburgh, although he had to settle for a no-decision. It marked the fourth time in five outings that Wacha has yielded one run or fewer and was a strong bounce-back effort after giving up four runs over 5 2/3 innings in his previous turn. Wacha is 1-0 with a 1.31 ERA in four appearances (three starts) versus the Pirates.

Liriano was saddled with his third no-decision of the young season despite limiting the Cardinals to one run and three hits over eight stellar innings on Saturday. The 31-year-old Dominican earned his only victory in his previous turn, overcoming a season-high six walks with 6 1/2 scoreless innings of two-hit ball. Cardinals shortstop Jhonny Peralta is 15-for-46 with a pair of home runs off Liriano.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals are 16-5 against division rivals.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen collected three hits Thursday to push his batting average above .200 for the first time since April 24.

3. Peralta has scored five runs during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Cardinals 2