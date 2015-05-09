Preview: Cardinals at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost four games to the St, Louis Cardinals in the last eight days by a total of six runs. The Pirates will try to turn the tables when they host the Cardinals in the second of a three-game series on Saturday.

Pittsburgh dropped three straight in extra innings at St. Louis last weekend and surrendered the opener at home 8-5 on Saturday. The setback marked the eighth in the last 10 games for the Pirates, though the offense appears to be turning a corner with a total of 12 runs in the last two contests. The St. Louis offense is firing on all cylinders as well with a total of 35 runs scored in the last five games. Matt Holliday and Kolten Wong each slugged a three-run homer in Friday’s contest as the Cardinals won for the 10th time in 11 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (3-0, 3.64 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Vance Worley (2-2, 3.90)

Martinez began the season with four straight quality starts but was lit up for seven runs on nine hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings against the Cubs on Monday. The Dominican Republic native has surrendered five home runs in as many starts. Martinez is 0-1 with a 4.41 ERA in 10 career games – one start – against Pittsburgh.

Worley is making his second straight start against St. Louis after holding the Cardinals to one run on four hits in six innings on Sunday. The 27-year-old’s only blemish was a solo home run by Matt Carpenter in the fourth inning of a game St. Louis went on to win in 14 innings. Worley has yet to earn a decision in four starts against the Cardinals while posting a 4.03 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 5-for-9 in the last two games to raise his batting average to .219.

2. Wong is 13-for-22 with five runs scored in the last six games.

3. Carpenter (extreme fatigue) is expected to miss the series.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Pirates 5