Preview: Cardinals at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates attempt to even their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at one victory apiece when they host their National League Central rivals on Friday. The Pirates had their five-game winning streak snapped as they managed only five hits in a 4-1 defeat in Thursday’s opener.

All-Star Andrew McCutchen kept Pittsburgh from being shut out as he led off the ninth inning with his 11th home run of the year. St. Louis broke through for all the runs it needed in the fifth, when Matt Carpenter and All-Star Yadier Molina each delivered a two-run single. They both finished with two of the six hits by the Cardinals, who increased their lead over the second-place Pirates to 5 1/2 games. St. Louis improved to 2-2 at Pittsburgh and 5-2 overall against the Pirates this year.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (6-4, 2.53 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (12-3, 2.28)

Lynn continued his run of superb outings Sunday, when he allowed just an unearned run and three hits over seven innings of a win against San Diego. The 28-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA in his last six starts, allowing two earned runs or fewer in each turn. Lynn settled for a no-decision against Pittsburgh on May 1 despite yielding only one run and striking out 10 in seven frames, keeping his career record versus the Pirates at 5-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 16 games (14 starts).

Cole looks to become the first 13-game winner in the major leagues after allowing three runs and five hits in eight innings of a victory against Cleveland on Sunday. The 24-year-old All-Star is 7-1 in his last nine outings and has given up two runs or fewer in nine of his last 11 turns. Cole has yet to face St. Louis this year but is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA in four career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong returned from a concussion to record a pinch-hit single in the series opener.

2. McCutchen is riding a 16-game hitting streak as a result of his ninth-inning homer on Thursday.

3. Molina recorded his first stolen base of the season on Thursday, matching his total for last year.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Cardinals 1