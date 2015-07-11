Preview: Cardinals at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to gain the upper hand against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals as the National League Central rivals’ four-game series continues at PNC Park on Saturday. St. Louis drew first blood by capturing the opener on Thursday, but Pittsburgh bounced back the following night to post a 5-2 triumph.

Neil Walker went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs while Gerrit Cole became the first 13-game winner in the major leagues by tossing seven strong innings as the Pirates won for the sixth time in seven contests. Matt Carpenter belted a two-run shot for the Cardinals, whose division lead over second-place Pittsburgh was reduced to 4 1/2 games. St. Louis is 3-3 on its eight-game road trip and has dropped seven of its last 12 overall. The Cardinals will have to contend with A.J. Burnett on Saturday as the first-time All-Star attempts to lower his 1.28 home ERA.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Cardinals RH John Lackey (7-5, 3.09 ERA) vs. Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (7-3, 1.99)

Lackey is coming off a stellar outing against the Cubs in Chicago on Monday, when he scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings for the victory. The 36-year-old has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts and worked at least seven frames in seven of his last eight turns. Lackey is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three career outings against Pittsburgh, including a no-decision on May 2 in which he gave up one run and six hits over six innings.

Burnett has won only one of his last six starts despite allowing two earned runs or fewer five times in that span. The 38-year-old settled for a no-decision against San Diego on Monday after yielding just one run and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. Burnett’s lifetime record versus the Cardinals remained at 9-6 as he did not factor in the decision on May 1 despite giving up two hits over six scoreless frames at St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates All-Star CF Andrew McCutchen is riding a 17-game hitting streak in which he has logged at least one official at-bat.

2. St. Louis All-Star OF Matt Holliday, who is on the disabled list, likely will not return from his strained right quadriceps until after the break.

3. Cole joined Dock Ellis (14 in 1971) as the only Pirate pitchers to record at least 13 wins before the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cardinals 2